Flood Warning issued for Marquette by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-18 00:12:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-18 00:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. This cluster of thunderstorms is capable of producing tornadoes and widespread significant wind damage. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Escambia A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1130 PM CDT FOR CENTRAL ESCAMBIA COUNTY At 1112 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Ferry Pass, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of central Escambia County. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL ・ 2 HOURS AGO