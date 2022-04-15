Good Samaritan leaves after saving man from car fire

TURLOCK, Calif. (KTXL) — The Turlock Police Department said a good Samaritan saved someone from a car fire just after midnight on Thursday.

Firefighters responded to a car fire on D Street near South First Street after people nearby heard a loud boom. The department said the loud boom was the car’s tires popping from the heat of the fire.

By the time fire crews arrived, the entire car was on fire. A man was soon found in an alleyway near the car. The fire department said the man had life-threatening injuries and was taken to a burn center for surgery.

Investigators later learned through video of the incident that the injured man may have been killed in the fire if not for a good Samaritan.

Authorities said the injured man was in the backseat of the car during the fire. The good Samaritan pulled the man from the fire, saving his life.

“If this good samaritan had not helped when they did, our investigation would look very different. This person most certainly saved the man’s life,” Detective Brandon Bertram said.

Authorities said the fire is not believed to be arson, but they are still investigating the cause and origin.

Police are asking the good Samaritan, who did not stay at the scene, to come forward and give a statement.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 209-668-5550.

