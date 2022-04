COLUMBIA — An MU nursing professor currently serves on a 17-person panel evaluating nursing homes during the pandemic. Marilyn Rantz, a Curators’ professor emerita at the MU Sinclair School of Nursing, is a member of the Committee on the Quality of Care in Nursing Homes. The panel was organized by the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine and first met in the fall of 2020, according to a news release.

HEALTH SERVICES ・ 12 HOURS AGO