Tulsa police are investigating after a woman was found dead in front of a Tulsa home on Friday morning. According to police, a woman was found dead on a porch near West 63rd Pl North and North Denver Ave Police say the call came in from a neighbor who spotted the woman from across the street. Police say the victim is a woman who they believed was living at the house. They say the wounds may be gunshot wounds but they’re still investigating. Authorities say they’ve talked with the other people who live in the house and they have no idea what may have happened.

TULSA, OK ・ 23 DAYS AGO