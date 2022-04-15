ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles street gangs targeting wealthy in rash of strong-arm robberies: LAPD

By Jesse O’Neill
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

Over a dozen street gangs in Los Angeles have set their sights on wealthy residents in the city as part of a disturbing, violent robbery pattern that has victimized hundreds of people, police said Tuesday.

At least 17 street gangs based mostly in South Central Los Angeles had staged more than 200 strong-arm robberies in the past 15 months, with five occurring this week, police said.

“In my 34 years in the LAPD, I have never seen this type of [coordinated] criminal behavior,” said LAPD Capt. Jonathan Tippet, leader of a “follow-home robbery” task force.

The criminal’s often used spotters to track people wearing high-end watches or driving expensive cars in the city’s upscale neighborhoods. The crooks then have associates follow the targets to steal their jewelry, handbags or cars, Tippet said.

“We have seen countless individuals traumatized by having a gun pointed at them,” he added.

“Many others are dealing with the trauma and injuries from being tackled, kicked, beaten, punched and are pistol-whipped to the head.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ovjw2_0f9tcLeI00
LAPD said at least 17 street gangs have staged more than 200 strong-arm robberies in the past 15 months.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V0p1E_0f9tcLeI00
Police are warning people that wearing expensive jewelry in public could make them a target for thieves.

On Monday, a woman was hit by a robber’s car when she tried to run off after they smashed her vehicle window while stopped at a red light.

The thieves made off with her Rolex after she tossed it in the street, security footage showed.

In another instance, a suspect was arrested for allegedly taking two watches worth $600,000 from a targeted victim, according to authorities.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Cq0ca_0f9tcLeI00
The robberies are often violent, with some victims being pistol-whipped.

Thirteen victims had been shot in “follow-home robberies” since the start of last year, and two of them were killed, officials said.

Many of the attacks took place in the city’s Jewelry District and the LAPD’s Hollywood and Wilshire Divisions, according to police.

Several dozen people had been arrested by the task force for robbery, weapons crimes, attempted murder and suspicion of murder, officials said.

With Post wires

Comments / 0

Related
CBS LA

LAPD: Robberies With A Gun Up 44% This Year

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Robberies involving a gun are up a whopping 44% this year, so LAPD Chief Michel Moore is urging residents to keep alert and be aware of their surroundings. There has been an overall increase in robberies throughout the City of Los Angeles this year, Moore told the Los Angeles Police Commission on Tuesday. The year-to-date statistics Moore presented are a big jump from previous years: Robberies up 18% from 2021, and 5% from 2020 Robberies with a firearm up 44% from 2021, 57% from 2020 and 60% from 2019 Robberies with a firearm account for 36% of all robberies, and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daily Mail

LAPD warns well-heeled residents not to wear expensive jewelry in public because they will be targeted by thieves amid shocking 44% surge in violent robberies

The LAPD is telling rich residents to leave their flashy jewelry at home to avoid making themselves 'targets' to criminals as the city's violent crime wave surges. In the last year, violent robberies and smash-and-grab thefts have sky-rocketed in Los Angeles. Robberies are up 18% in the year-to-date compared to 2021, while those involving a firearm have surged by 44% in the same time period.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Hollywood, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
YourErie

Two suspects charged after strong-armed robbery

Erie Police responded to a strong-armed robbery on East 10th Street and East Avenue, arresting two suspects. According to Police, 42-year-old Ruben Rivera and 36-year-old Justin Mansfield are charged with strong- armed robbery. The two suspects allegedly demanded money from a victim who was checking out at a Speed Check on East Avenue. Police reported […]
ERIE, PA
Interesting Engineering

Tesla is flying above the streets of Los Angeles. And it crashed into two parked vehicles

Tesla might be making somebody's dreams come true, but this is a total nightmare. On March 30, YouTuber Alex Choi posted a video titled 'a flying tesla' in which he claimed a random driver came up with the idea of showing a place where David Dobrik, another YouTuber, jumped his Tesla. The video includes clear footage of a 2018 Tesla S-BLM going airborne in the middle of Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daily Mail

'Drive to grave site. Torture. Kill and bury. Wipe hands and body suit': Extraordinary 'to do' list of female lifeguard, 18, jailed for 13 years for plotting to kill boyfriend because he'd slept with other women

A teenager who planned to torture and kill a casual fling for sleeping with other women made a meticulous 'to do' list which outlined the steps she would take. Sophie George was 'consumed with revenge' when she filled bags with bleach, duct tape, forensic clothing, bin liners and lighter fuel before arranging to meet Adam Yioses near her Brighton home in October 2019.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

El Chapo cartel member arrested in Colombia after model girlfriend posts photos on Facebook

A notorious Mexican drug trafficker linked to jailed kingpin Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán’s cartel has been captured in Colombia, according to police, after his model girlfriend posted pictures of the pair kissing at a tourist attraction on Facebook.Colombian police arrested alleged Sinaloa drug cartel capo Brian Donaciano Olguin Verdugo, known by his nickname “El Pitt,” in a luxury apartment in the city of Cali, they announced last Sunday.The US Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) alerted Colombian authorities that El Pitt had entered the country in February. A Facebook post, made by the unnamed model, showing the couple at Los Cristales,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Street Gangs#Los Angeles Street#Robbery#Lapd Capt
Fox News

California woman rented Michigan Airbnb for a month to meet with 14-year-old, police say

A 33-year-old California woman was arrested after she flew to Michigan and rented an Airbnb to meet with a 15-year-old boy she had met online, authorities said. Stephanie Sin, of San Francisco, was taken into custody on April 10 in Novi, located about 29 miles outside Detroit, and charged with one count each of child sexually abusive activity and using a computer to commit a crime, FOX2 Detroit reported.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
WTOK-TV

Armed robbery suspect in custody

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Michael D. Dooley was taken into custody at 2 p.m. Wednesday at his home. Dooley is accused of holding up the Shell station at 5200 Highway 493 Tuesday around 8:30 p.m. Investigators said the suspect came into the store armed with a gun and demanded money. He drove away in a white Nissan heading north on Highway 493.
MERIDIAN, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Newswatch 16

Armed robbery investigation in Kingston

KINGSTON, Pa. — Kingston police in Luzerne County are investigating an armed robbery they say took place Friday afternoon at the Pantry Quik on Wyoming Avenue. Surveillance photos of the suspect show a male wearing a hooded sweatshirt and face mask. According to police, the worker at the store...
KINGSTON, PA
CBS LA

Recent rash of robberies leave experts scrambling for solutions

While experts agree that the recent rash of robberies in Los Angeles is a major problem, they are at odds at who or what to blame for it. "I do think we have a crime problem here in Los Angeles," said Deputy District Attorney Jonathan Hatami. Hatami has placed the blame on his boss District Attorney George Gascón. "Many individuals in L.A. County believe George Gascón is soft on crime and believe they're gonna get out early," he said. While others like Will Mathers, who worked with the group that sponsored Prop 47, legislation that knocked some potential felonies to misdemeanors, points to the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Shropshire Star

Two dead and nine wounded in shooting at party

Police said as many as 50 rounds were fired inside the house and several more were fired outside. Shots fired at a house party early Sunday left two under-age people dead and at least nine more injured, police in the US said. The shooting happened at about midnight during a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox News

Los Angeles county sheriff calls oversight panel's probe into 'deputy gangs' politically motivated

A civilian watchdog group is launching a "full-scale" investigation into allegations of a subculture of deputy gangs within the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department that critics contend abuse their authority and have wielded an enormous amount of influence for decades. Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva, who faces re-election this year, says the probe is nothing more than a political maneuver.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
23K+
Followers
19K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy