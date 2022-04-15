ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Tom Seaver left lasting impact on Lee Mazzilli’s career: ‘Things I cherish’

By Mike Puma
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

Among the highlights of Lee Mazzilli’s playing career was hitting a home run in the 1979 All-Star Game with his former Mets teammate Tom Seaver in the booth as a guest announcer for NBC.

“I’ve got the tape of it and [Seaver] was the one talking about me,” Mazzilli said Thursday. “That was so cool, Seaver saying nice things about me.”

Mazzilli’s thoughts will be with the Seaver family Friday, when the Mets unveil a statue in the Hall of Fame pitcher’s honor outside Citi Field before the home opener against the Diamondbacks.

The Brooklyn native Mazzilli debuted with the Mets in 1976 and spent the end of that season and part of the next as Seaver’s teammate, a stretch in which the right-hander was still among the game’s most dominant pitchers. The two became friends and remained in contact after their respective playing careers concluded.

“I’m excited for Tom’s family,” Mazzilli said. “The one downside to this, that statue should have been there when he was alive. I could just see him cackling — he had that cackle, you know — and I could just see him laughing with that little cackle when they unveiled it.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oy6qi_0f9tcKlZ00
Tom Seaver, Lee Mazzilli

Mazzilli credited Seaver for teaching him about hitting.

“I learned a lot about hitting from him, meaning how he would pitch hitters,” Mazzilli said. “How he would set up hitters. What he would do early in a game as opposed to late in a game with certain hitters. It was fascinating. Those are the things I cherish.”

Mazzilli recalled the last conversation he had with Seaver, one or two years before the former pitcher’s death in August 2020. Seaver at the time was battling dementia.

“I really called him to thank him for what he did for me,” Mazzilli said. “I said, ‘Tommy I just want to call you and thank you for everything and when I came up how much you taught me about the game and his answer was, ‘Are you kidding me? That was fun. We had fun.’

“When I got off the phone I felt so much better that I got to speak to him and I felt like it was good medicine for him at that time. It was a weird feeling. It was good medicine and it was great for me. That phone call meant a lot to me and just by hearing him and the way he was talking, he just got a kick talking about stuff.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

MLB Broadcaster Stepping Away Following Cancer Diagnosis

Longtime Toronto Blue Jays broadcaster Buck Martinez is stepping away from the booth after being diagnosed with cancer. Martinez announced his health update through a statement on Twitter for Sportsnet, the Blue Jays’ flagship station. “I’ve been so honoured and privileged to have the support of Blue Jays fans,...
MLB
fadeawayworld.net

Larry Bird Was So Good In College, His Coach Had To Sit Him So He Wouldn't Demoralize The Starters By Beating Them In Practice

The NBA is full of stories when it comes to its biggest legends, the greats all have a plethora of amazing anecdotes from the time they started playing basketball. While the majority of their careers have come in the league, college was a formative time for a lot of brilliant players, and the stories from then provide insight into how these players became the personalities they did. Larry Bird is no exception.
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

Look: Mike Golic’s Daughter, Sydney, Marries Former NFL Player

Mike Golic’s daughter, Sydney, is officially a married woman. The daughter of the longtime sports radio host married former NFL tight end Ben Braunecker in a ceremony on Saturday. Sydney Golic took to social media on Sunday morning. “I am still so hammered but I’m married as f–k and...
NFL
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Longtime Wife Of NFL Star Tony Romo

Hopefully everyone who is celebrating on Sunday is able to do so with loved ones. Former NFL star turned broadcaster Tony Romo is surely celebrating with his family on Sunday. Romo, the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback, lives a charmed life with his longtime wife, Candice Romo, and their children. They...
DALLAS, TX
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
23K+
Followers
19K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy