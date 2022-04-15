LOOK: Custom Patrick Beverley Bud Light Can
Patrick Beverley pulled out a Bud Light after the Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Los Angeles Clippers, and Bud Light sent out a tweet with a custom made can for Beverley.
The Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday evening to advance to the NBA Playoffs, and after the game Patrick Beverley pulled out a Bud Light.
This made for the perfect marketing opportunity, and Bud Light did not disappoint.
The company sent out a tweet to the Timberwolves star with a custom can made just for Beverly that they said they could have waiting for him after next game.
