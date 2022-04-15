ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garth Brooks talks upcoming concert with KFDX

By Lauren Linville
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yfmJS_0f9tbSXw00

WICHITA FALLS ( KFDX/KJTL ) — Seven-time CMA Entertainer of the Year Garth Brooks is bringing his show to AT&T Stadium in Arlington this summer, and tickets go on sale Friday morning, April 15.

The July 30 concert will be Brooks’ first appearance in North Texas in more than seven years and his first time headlining in the current home of the Dallas Cowboys.

There is somthing special when Garth Brooks hits the stage. His high energy stadium shows often sell out in less than three hours, and fans get a show that is worth every penny they pay.

Brooks, who has won more awards and honors than almost any modern day entertainer, gives the crowd what they want and so much more, so how does he keep packing them in?

“You have no idea. Billy Joel said it best when he goes, ‘Why do these people show up?’ You have no idea why they show up. You are just thankful that they do, and the fact that they’re there now, your dad’s talking you in here, going ‘One hundred and two thousand people, button.’ My chest is swollen, and he goes, ‘That’s a hundred and two thousand people. You could disappoint a man that’ll shake you right there. So, get out there, do your job.’ And what’s my job? Pretty much to stay out of the way. Just start a song. They’ll finish it. Start the next one. Make sure you play all the old stuff. I can do that all day long,” Garth Brooks said.

WFPD celebrates Dispatcher Appreciation Week

Having debuted his first single in 1989, Brooks is now 60 years old but said that doesn’t slow him down. When the music starts, and the lights come up, it’s show time.

“Remember, these are the same guys we started with back in the late 80s. So you look around the drummers, the same keyboard players still playing, we’re all the same. So we just, it’s just kind of something that’s always been in our blood. The music kind of does it to us, but i’m telling you, I don’t believe in pyramids or stars lining up. But when all those people are focused on you, that gives you an energy like, I can’t even express, man. And it’s fun to just give it everything you’ve got, and it’s pretty sweet to play. The greatest gift you can give somebody is the fact of you just being yourself is enough, and they’ve always made me feel like just being myself was enough,” Brooks said.

If Brooks weren’t famous enough on his own, add his superstar wife Trisha Yearwood into the equation. A country and television star on her own, Brooks said you never know when she might appear on stage at one of his shows.

“So, we travel everywhere. I go to her gigs; she goes to ours. And you just never know. It’s a game time decision on what’s going to happen,” Brooks said. “I can tell you this, Orlando was the last place we played, and she snuck out. And when she came out and I – man, I thought, ‘Hey, I’m doing pretty good’. You know, the volume, the loudness that happened when that woman walked down, it was humbling. And they love her. They worship her, and they should. Man, she’s amazing.”

Tickets for Brooks AT&T Stadium show go on sale at 10 a.m. April 15, and the Ticketmaster waiting room opens an hour before ticket sales start. When Brooks recently played at Louisiana State University’s stadium, all 102,000 tickets sold out in less than two hours.

