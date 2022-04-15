ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Over 1M hot glue guns sold at Dollar Tree recalled due to fire hazard

By Nexstar Media Wire, Kiah Armstrong
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PEdqO_0f9tbER000

( ABC4 ) – Over one million hot glue guns have been recalled due to fire and burn hazards, the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) announced on Thursday.

The glue guns, which were recalled by Dollar Tree, can malfunction when plugged in.

Dollar Tree received several reports of electrical malfunctions when using the products, some of the reports included fire. One report indicated resulting skin irritation.

FDA approves first COVID-19 breath test for emergency use

The hot glue guns were sold nationwide at Dollar Tree from August 2020 through February 2022 and at Family Dollar stores nationwide January-February 2022 for about $1.

The CPSC said consumers should immediately unplug and stop the Crafter’s Square Glue Gun and return it to any Dollar Tree or Family Dollar store for a full refund.

Official say online purchasers will be contacted directly with further instructions.

About 1,025,000 hot glue guns have been recalled.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 0

Related
KRON4 News

Easter egg hunt leads to bomb scare at high school

NOVATO, Calif. (KRON) — An order for students and staff at Novato High School to shelter in place due to a bomb threat has been lifted after the Novato Police Department investigated the threat and found no evidence of a bomb. Earlier, students and staff had been instructed to remain in their classrooms. The scare […]
NOVATO, CA
Popculture

SmartWatch Recalled Over Fears of Causing Burns and Fires

Canada's Health Agency issued a recall for another smartwatch due to fears the accessory could potentially burn its users and poses a fire risk. The agency recommends everyone who's purchased a Decathlon Kiprun GPS 550 smartwatch "immediately stop using" the watch claiming that the battery "may overheat during charging or while in use and may cause burns or present a fire risk."
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Fire Hazard#Consumer Goods#Cpsc#Family Dollar
KRGV

Buttermilk Pancake and Waffle Mix sold at Walmart recalled over possible contamination

A pancake mix sold at Walmart is being recalled due to possible contamination. The Great Value Buttermilk Pancake & Waffle Mix with the UPC 078742370828, Lot code KX2063, Best By Date of 09/01/2023, has been recalled because fragments from a cable used to clear the processing line were discovered in a limited amount of product, according to the Food and Drug Administration.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Real Simple

More than 3.7 Million Bottles of Airborne Gummies Recalled From Target, Walmart, and More Due to "Injury Hazard"

If you take Airborne Gummies to give your immune system a boost, you may want to take a peek inside your medicine cabinet. Reckitt, the company that produces the chewable morsels, recently recalled more than 3.74 million bottles of gummies due to an "injury hazard." More specifically, the gummies are being voluntarily recalled because pressure can build up inside the bottle and "cause the cap and underlying seal to pop off with force" when the bottle is opened for the first time.
PUBLIC HEALTH
FingerLakes1.com

FIRE HAZARD: water heater recall

Portable water heaters are being recalled due to fire hazard. ToolGuard’s portable water heater recalled due to fire and electrocution hazards. These heaters were exclusively sold on Amazon’s website. Walmart and Amazon shoppers might face delivery delays. Fire Hazard Recall. ToolGuard’s water heaters sold exclusively on Amazon are...
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
FDA
KRON4 News

Mail theft in San Francisco caught on camera

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — The USPS Office of Inspector General is investigating mail thefts in and around San Francisco. One act was caught on camera. “They jimmied open the mailboxes with some sort of screwdriver,” one victim told KRON4. Colleen, who does not want to share her last name, says the mailboxes at her […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Suspect in Nishita murder back in court

(KRON) – Later this morning one of the suspects accused of killing a former Bay Area police officer who worked as our security guard will be back in court. Shadihia Mitchell will be arraigned today. That was supposed to happen last month, but it was pushed back until today. Mitchell, Laron Gilbert and Herschel Hale […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Lowell HS principal resigns after 1 year, rips school district

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The principal of Lowell High School announced his resignation Wednesday, citing concerns with the San Francisco Unified School District. Joe Ryan Dominguez was promoted to principal of Lowell in August. He held the position for less than a year before announcing he was done. “I am resigning from the San Francisco […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Vallejo: police investigate early morning homicide

VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — Police responded to a shooting in the area of Maher Court and Admiral Callaghan Lane around 12:19 a.m. Saturday morning, officials say. The victim at the time of the report, was transported to a local hospital in a private vehicle. Officers responded to the hospital to conduct an investigation. Police also […]
VALLEJO, CA
KRON4 News

California: April to pick up more snow than January

DONNER, Calif. (KRON) — Officials say over 3 feet of snow fell on Donner Summit near the Lake Tahoe area within the last six days. Weather forecasts expect the snow to continue the next day and carry throughout next week. Tahoe Weather tweeted that April will pick up more snow than January through March combined. […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRON4 News

Oakland USD indoor mask mandate extended through April 24

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland Unified School District said Friday that indoor masking will be required through Sunday, April 24. After that, OUSD will “strongly recommend” indoor masking. OUSD kept the mandate in place in case there was a COVID-19 surge coming out of spring break. But it said Friday that numbers within the […]
OAKLAND, CA
FingerLakes1.com

Bicycle recall due to injury hazard

Bicycles are being recalled due to safety issue. Specialized bicycle components expands recall of Sirrus bikes with alloy cranks due to fall and injury hazard. These bikes are being recalled because the crank arm can disengage. And cause the bicycle’s rider to lose control. Posing fall and injury hazards.
BICYCLES
KRON4 News

Vallejo police association calls statement by chief ‘misleading’

VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — The Vallejo Police Officers’ Association on Friday criticized a press release that the Vallejo Police Department issued Monday. That release said use of force incidents by VPD dropped 33 percent between 2020 and 2021. The VPOA said it was “stunned” by Williams’ statement, calling it “misleading.” The VPOA said it believes […]
VALLEJO, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

23K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy