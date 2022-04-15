ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Florida nurse pleads guilty to replacing fentanyl with saline

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A nurse working at a Florida hospital has pleaded guilty to stealing fentanyl and replacing the powerful pain medication with saline.

Court records show 35-year-old Monique Carter pleaded guilty Wednesday in Jacksonville federal court to tampering with a consumer product. She faces up to 10 years in prison.

According to the plea agreement, Carter was working at a Jacksonville hospital in September when a pharmacist examining the fentanyl inventory found a syringe missing a tamper-proof cap.

A supervisor reviewing hospital records found a pattern of Carter checking out doses of fentanyl for patients but then canceling the transactions and checking syringes back into the hospital’s inventory.

Robin Deem
3d ago

as an RN, I am appalled. They better take away her license to practice and give her the maximum prison sentence.

