Creating a play from scratch within 48 hours is no small feat. But participants of this weekend’s "48Hours in…Detroit" play festival are up for the challenge. Six playwrights, six directors, and 18 actors will gather on Friday to write a play, rehearse it, and perform it by Sunday evening. The group will create six 10-minute Afrofuturistic plays inspired by the works of Octavia E. Butler, Sun Ra, Nnedi Okorafor, Keisha Thompson, and Racheal Young. So, we expect lots of cosmic, extraterrestrial tales.

DETROIT, MI ・ 26 DAYS AGO