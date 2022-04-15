ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

DC Police: 3 teens arrested after detectives locate dog taken at gunpoint

WUSA9
WUSA9
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

WASHINGTON — Three teenagers are charged after a dog was reportedly stolen at gunpoint in Northeast D.C. on Wednesday. Pablo, the 10-week-old Australian Shepherd, was taken from his owner at gunpoint while on a walk in the 2000 block of 8th Street, Northeast Wednesday evening. Rick Oleka said...

www.wusa9.com

Comments / 10

Related
CBS Baltimore

Glen Burnie Road Rager Arrested After He Tails Victim To Police Station

GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — A Baltimore County man was charged in a road rage incident in Glen Burnie after he followed a victim to a police station Tuesday, Anne Arundel County Police said. Jamal Rodgers Jr., 20, of Owings Mills is charged with reckless endangerment and first-degree assault. Police said the victim pulled to the side of Dorsey Road near Aviation Blvd around 11 a.m. Tuesday when a firetruck in emergency status drove passed them. The victim told police Rodgers was angered that they pulled over in front of him rather than behind him, police said. Rodgers allegedly got out of his car and began yelling at the driver, then he allegedly got back in his car and rammed the vehicle twice. The victim told police they then began driving to a police station with Rodgers following them. Police said Rodgers fled the area when the suspect got to the police station, but he was found and arrested a short distance away.
GLEN BURNIE, MD
ValleyCentral

Teen arrested for multiple shootings, police say

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A teenager was arrested on Wednesday after a shooting that left one hospitalized. Clemente Jaramillo Jr., 19, was arrested on four counts of deadly conduct and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. On March 23, officers responded to the 1600 block of Sahara Drive where they found a man who was […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
Andrei Tapalaga

Doctors Shocked as a Man Wakes Up From the Dead During Autopsy

Three certified doctors have comfirmed the death of Gonzalo Montoya JimenezMovidagrafica/Pixabay. A prisoner from Villabona prison in Asturias, Spain had been confirmed by three different doctors dead from a stroke that he suffered during his sleep. Nothing very unusual to be seen in prison, as stated by a spokesman for the Spanish Prison Service.
The Independent

Mother and father accused of killing disabled daughter, 16, by ‘allowing her to become morbidly obese’

A mother and father will stand trial in January next year accused of killing of their disabled daughter by allowing her to become morbidly obese.Kaylea Titford, 16, was found dead at her home in Newtown, Powys, Wales, in October 2020. She was discovered “pale, cold and could not be woken.” Her mother, Sarah Lloyd-Jones, 39, of Colwyn, Newtown, faced court on Thursday, charged with gross negligence manslaughter and causing or allowing the death of a child or vulnerable person.Her father Alun Titford, 44, faces the same charges, but was admitted to hospital the previous evening and was unable to attend Mold Crown Court, north Wales.It is alleged that, between 24 March and 11 October 2020, they failed to ensure Kaylea’s dietary needs were met, leading to morbid obesity.The defendants are also accused of failing to ensure the 16-year-old got enough exercise, was in a hygienic condition and had a safe and clean living environment.It is also alleged that Ms Lloyd-Jones and Mr Titford did not ensure her physical health was maintained and that they failed to seek reasonable medical help for her.Judge Rhys Rowlands listed a new plea hearing for 30 June, with a provisional trial date of 16 January.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carjacking#Dog#Police#Australian#Rsprousenews#Abbysev#Mpd
Daily Mail

'Drive to grave site. Torture. Kill and bury. Wipe hands and body suit': Extraordinary 'to do' list of female lifeguard, 18, jailed for 13 years for plotting to kill boyfriend because he'd slept with other women

A teenager who planned to torture and kill a casual fling for sleeping with other women made a meticulous 'to do' list which outlined the steps she would take. Sophie George was 'consumed with revenge' when she filled bags with bleach, duct tape, forensic clothing, bin liners and lighter fuel before arranging to meet Adam Yioses near her Brighton home in October 2019.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Oxygen

Woman Who Vanished Weeks Ago And Was Found Clinging To Tree Now Missing For Second Time

A Nevada woman who went missing last month and was later found clinging to a tree on a steep slope has vanished again, officials said. Gayle Stewart, 64, who disappeared on Valentines Day while hiking a backcountry area near Reno, has disappeared for the second time in just over a month. Authorities say that this time Stewart disappeared while snapping photos in a national recreation area more than 400 miles from her home in Reno.
RENO, NV
Daily Voice

Maryland Motorcyclist Ejected, Killed: Police

A motorcyclist died after losing control and being thrown from the bike at a high rate of speed in Anne Arundel County, authorities said. Delonta Lewis Hill, 23, of Brooklyn Park, was said to be speeding down Route 100 when he failed to negotiate a turn and was thrown off his motorcycle at the I-97 overpass, Anne Arundel County Police said.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
CVS
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Amazon
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee boy abducted, teen girls arrested: police

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police announced on Thursday, March 24 that a 14-year-old girl and a 16-year-old girl were arrested in connection to the abduction of a 3-month-old boy. The boy's mother said she is grateful for the community support and for the work Milwaukee police put in to recover her son.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Daily Voice

Mother Of Toddler Killed In Baltimore Mattress Homicide Found Dead In Cecil County: Police

A body that was recently discovered near I-95 on the Harford/Cecil County border has been identified as the the parent whose child was killed in a Baltimore fire last week. Danielle Shanae Parnell, 30, of Baltimore was found dead in Cecil County by a construction worker on Tuesday, April 12, Maryland State Police said. Her official cause of death has yet to be released.
CECIL COUNTY, MD
WTOP

Police ID Delaware man fatally shot during foot chase

DEWEY BEACH, Del. (AP) — Delaware State Police have identified the 21-year-old Milford man fatally shot by a police officer during a foot chase in Dewey Beach over the weekend. The News Journal reports that police say Rodney Robinson II was pronounced dead at Beebe Hospital after the shooting...
MILFORD, DE
WUSA9

New photos, video released of person wanted for kicking dog in Southeast DC

WASHINGTON — Authorities continue to search for a person who was caught on camera viciously attacking a dog in Southeast D.C. last month. Multiple Ring videos show the incident, which occurred on Pomeroy Road SE. Now the Humane Rescue alliance has released a new video clip and still images, hoping to bring the alleged animal abuser to justice. The suspect is seen wearing a black Helly Hanson jacket, with the HH logo on the shoulder and chest.
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Baltimore

Detectives ID Body Found On I-95 As Mother Of 3-Year-Old Killed In Baltimore House Fire, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Authorities on Thursday positively identified a woman found dead along Interstate 95 as the biological mother of a 3-year-old girl who was killed last week in a Baltimore house fire. Danielle Shanae Parnell was found dead Tuesday along a stretch of I-95 in Cecil County, Maryland State Police said. Police said the 30-year-old is the mother of My’royal Bennett, who died April 9 in a mattress fire in southwest Baltimore. Bennett was found dead inside a home on Vancouver Road about 6 p.m. April 9 after firefighters responded to a mattress fire at the residence. Her death has been...
BALTIMORE, MD
WUSA9

WUSA9

Washington, DC
35K+
Followers
9K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Washington, D.C. local news

 https://www.wusa9.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy