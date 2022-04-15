ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Reynolds, Vogelbach power Pirates past Nationals

By JOHN PERROTTO - Associated Press
WKBN
WKBN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=020NHo_0f9tZwpM00

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Bryan Reynolds hit a two-run home run after settling his arbitration case with $13.5 million, two-year contract, helping the Pittsburgh Pirates overcome a three-run deficit to beat the Washington Nationals 9-4.

Daniel Vogelbach led off a game with a home run for the first time in the big leagues and matched his career-high with four hits.

Sweet 16: Penguins clinch playoffs for 16th-straight season with win over Islanders

Reynolds tied the score 3-3 with a drive to right-center in a four-run third inning, and Kevin Newman hit a go-ahead, two-run double.

Roansy Contreras, a 22-year-old rookie right-hander, pitched three scoreless innings of one-hit relief to win his first big league decision.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
thecomeback.com

Shohei Ohtani crushes moonshot homer on game’s first pitch

Two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani is on the board with his first home run of the 2022 MLB season, and he hit it on the first pitch of Friday night’s Los Angeles Angels game against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. On the first pitch, Ohtani cranked a 96...
ANAHEIM, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
State
Washington State
City
Washington, PA
City
Washington, DC
Reuters

Marco Gonzales' strong outing helps Mariners bury Astros

Marco Gonzales pitched seven strong innings and Adam Frazier had four hits and four RBIs as the Seattle Mariners won their sixth straight home opener and ninth in the past 10 seasons, defeating the Houston Astros 11-1 Friday night. Eugenio Suarez added a two-run homer in the eighth inning to...
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

WATCH: Angels' two-way star Shohei Ohtani hits first two homers of 2022 season

Angels two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani on Friday night against the Rangers (LAA-TEX GameTracker) hit his first two home runs of the 2022 season. Here's a look:. That's a 407-foot blast that came at the expense of a 96-mph Matt Bush fastball -- the first pitch of the game. That's career home run No. 94 for Ohtani, and his fifth career leadoff home run. This one also entitles him to one (1) high-fashion cowboy hat:
ANAHEIM, CA
numberfire.com

Garrett Stubbs catcher for Phillies on Friday

Philadelphia Phillies catcher Garrett Stubbs is batting eighth in Friday's contest against the Miami Marlins. Stubbs will start at catcher after J.T. Realmuto was given a breather against their division rivals. In a righty versus righty matchup against Pablo Lopez, our models project Stubbs to score 6.5 FanDuel points at...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Brett Phillips starting on Saturday for Tampa Bay

Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Brett Phillips is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Chicago White Sox. Phillips is getting the nod in center field while batting seventh in the order versus White Sox starter Michael Kopech. In 15 plate appearances this season, Phillips has a .143...
TAMPA, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Vogelbach
The Spun

Longtime NFL, College Football Coach Died On Friday

A longtime NFL and college football assistant coach died on Friday. Bob Harrison, a longtime NFL and college football assistant coach, died at the age of 80 on Friday, according to multiple reports. The former assistant coach and scout passed away following a lengthy illness. Harrison was a longtime assistant...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Nationals#Ap#The Pittsburgh Pirates
numberfire.com

Stephen Vogt catching for Oakland Sunday

The Oakland Athletics listed Stephen Vogt as their starting catcher for Sunday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Vogt will bat seventh and handle catching duties Sunday, while Sean Murphy switches to DH and Jed Lowrie hits the bench. Vogt has a $2,100 salary on FanDuel and has yet to...
OAKLAND, CA
Reuters

Dodgers ride 4-run inning to beat Hunter Greene, Reds

Trea Turner had three hits, including a two-run home run in a four-run sixth inning, as the Los Angeles Dodgers spoiled the homecoming of Cincinnati Reds right-hander Hunter Greene with a 5-2 victory Saturday. Greene, who attended Notre Dame High School in nearby Sherman Oaks, threw 39 pitches at 100...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Pittsburgh Pirates
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
WKBN

WKBN

26K+
Followers
14K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy