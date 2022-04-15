Fall’s no-hitter clinches district title for Bridge City

Carson Fall struck out 20 Silsbee batters and didn’t allow a hit during a 7-0 win over the Tigers in Bridge City. (Courtesy photo)

Bridge City softball coach Raven Cole never worries about finding consistent pitching for the Cardinals.

Sophomore right-hander Carson Fall fills that role, often throwing double-digit strikeouts while shutting down opposing hitters.

“She shows up to take care of business every night,” Cole said of her sophomore ace. “She’s something serious.”

As a district title sat within reach on Thursday night, Fall was up to her usual antics. She struck out 20 Silsbee batters and didn’t allow a hit during a 7-0 win over the Tigers in Bridge City.

The win clinched the District 22-4A championship for Bridge City, which improved to 10-0 in league play.

Fall allowed a walk in the second inning, then set down Silsbee in order the rest of the way. When the no-hitter got closer in the later innings, there wasn’t as much drama as other teams might have in similar situations.

Fall had already thrown multiple no-hitters and a perfect game earlier this season, making Thursday’s performance just a bit less climatic.

“It’s always a little easier when you’ve done it before,” Fall said. “Plus, my teammates being able to put up runs really took the pressure off and helped me perform.”

The Cardinals led from start to finish, slowly adding to their advantage throughout the game. Runs in each of the first two innings quickly gave Bridge City a 2-0 lead.

Fall struck out seven straight Silsbee batters from the third to the fifth inning when the game was still close. The Tigers only put one ball in play all game, coming on a slowly hit groundout in the fifth inning.

Bridge City added another run in the bottom half of the fifth on a bloop double by junior Marlie Strong.

The Cardinals then broke the game open in the sixth, when two singles and an error loaded the bases to start the inning. A few soft hits and another Silsbee error turned into a four-run frame, bringing the game to its final margin of 7-0.

Bridge City finished with eight hits. Brooklyn Droddy had two of those knocks as the only Cardinal with multiple hits. Kaylyn Dosch had two RBI.

“I was glad we were finally able to turn it on,” Cole said of the late offensive breakout. “When we get to the playoffs, we’re not going to be able to get away with that.”

Bridge City will play a non-district game against state-ranked Hamshire-Fannett next Tuesday, then finish out the 22-4A schedule against Lumberton the following Friday.

“Last year we weren’t district champs, so to win this tonight with my teammates is surreal,” Fall said. “I know we have the team to make it far in the playoffs.”

Matt Faye is a Sports Reporter and Columnist for the Beaumont Enterprise. Contact him at MFaye@BeaumontEnterprise.com or on Twitter by clicking here .

