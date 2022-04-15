ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Smith, AR

Fort Smith hears thoughts on proposed homeless center

By Justin Trobaugh
 3 days ago

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The city of Fort Smith hosts a special study session to hear people’s thoughts on a new homeless center.

The proposed center would act as a transitional living facility that would provide services like job training and mental health services to the homeless population.

At the meeting on April 14, a group of business owners spoke against the facility which would be located downtown.

Several other people including the Chief of Police Danny Baker spoke in favor of the project. The city board of directors will vote next week on whether to rezone the proposed site.

