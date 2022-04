KEARNEY — The Kearney High School soccer teams will hold a fundraiser Tuesday for Opava, Czech Republic, when KHS plays at home against Grand Island. The girls’ team game begins at 5:30 p.m., followed by the boys’ contest at 7:30 p.m. KHS Student Council and KHS class officers will staff two donation stations. One will be inside by the concession stand. The other will be outside on the mezzanine level.

