ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Cowboys News: A lightning-fast LB, the Prescott bargain, hints at Week 1 schedule

By Todd Brock
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RWCgI_0f9tXaj200

With so many holes around the roster, linebacker doesn’t seem to be the most pressing need for Dallas in this draft. But historically speaking, they do love drafting the position. And now there’s a prospect on the scene who’s turning in 40 times that are actually faster than Micah Parsons’s from a year ago.

Jerry Jones seemed to say he’d be open to trading up early, but he kept things vague by citing an example when he clearly didn’t do that. And ESPN’s draft guru is going out on his own limb to mock two prospects to the Cowboys that don’t fit at all with the breadcrumbs being left behind. Jones made his major business announcement on Wednesday, the Cowboys are making quite a few jersey changes, and the latest quarterback deals are already making Dak Prescott look like a bargain. All that, plus one former Cowboys coach is getting the call once again, and another is joining social media by memorializing one of his assistants. And could a concert date signal a road trip for the Cowboys to start the ’22 season? That’s all ahead in News and Notes.

Back & Forth: Is linebacker still a need? :: The Mothership

Micah Parsons, Jabril Cox, and Leighton Vander Esch seem like a solid group to enter 2022 with, and safety Jayron Kearse factors into the linebacking corps in the team’s “big nickel” package. But keep in mind that there are only two other actual LBs on the roster in Luke Gifford and Devante Bond. And the Cowboys have selected at least one linebacker in 12 of the last 15 drafts.

Kyron Johnson dreams of forging fastest LB tandem with Dallas Cowboys’ Micah Parsons :: Fort Worth Star-Telegram

What if the Cowboys could land a linebacker even faster than Micah Parsons? The Fort Worth native was faster than Parsons at his Kansas Pro Day and then nearly matched that time at the Cowboys’ local workout. Johnson himself said that Cowboys staffers Aden Durde, John Fassel, and George Edwards all took notice. Wearing the star has always been his dream; he’s now found his way onto at least one Top 100 prospects list.

Cowboys enter world of cryptocurrency with new sponsorship deal :: Cowboys Wire

The Cowboys are now the first NFL team to add a digital currency platform as a sponsor. Jones introduced Blockchain.com as the team’s newest partner on Wednesday. “This is as significant a relationship as I’ve been a part of with the Dallas Cowboys,” Jones said. “We’re making an association in what I certainly would tell you I believe is a huge, huge look-see into the future of how things are going to be in this country.”

Which way is up? Jerry Jones gives confused response when talking draft trades :: Cowboys Wire

“I would trade up this draft,” the Cowboys owner said Wednesday when imagining a scenario where a coveted player was there for the taking. But the example he offered was Travis Frederick, whom the team actually reached for in the first round in 2013 after trading down out of an even earlier slot.

Dak Prescott's contract aleady starting to look like a bargain :: Bob Sturm (Twitter)

Cowboys 2022 mock draft: ESPN, Mel Kiper, continue to ignore what the Cowboys are saying and doing :: Blogging the Boys

The draft guru mocks Penn State edge rusher Arnold Ebiketie to Dallas in the first round, despite him not even getting an official visit. In Round Two, he picks Washington State tackle Abraham Lucas, a name that has also gotten very little play as a Cowboys target. The team could indeed go DE and OT with their first two picks, but Kiper’s own mock holds that it could have been Zion Johnson or Kenyon Green at 24 and then Myjai Sanders at 56, players that all actually fit much more closely with the Cowboys’ known draft patterns.

Can I get your number? 13 Cowboys to wear revised jersey digits in '22 :: Cowboys Wire

Between players new to the club and veterans looking to spice things up, it could be tough for fans to tell who’s who on the field this year. Thirteen new jersey numbers have been issued thus far. Among them, Kelvin Joseph (1), Chris Naggar (19), Rico Dowdle (23), Sewo Olonilua (33), and Chauncey Golston (99).

Concert date at AT&T Stadium hints at Cowboys opening 2022 season on the road :: Clarence Hill Jr. (Twitter)

Jason Garrett joins Twitter, sends first tweets honoring late ex-Cowboys assistant Gary Brown :: Dallas Morning News

The ex-Cowboys coach recalled the late Gary Brown with his very first tweet. Garrett called the former running backs coach “one of the best people I’ve ever been around in my life.” Garrett’s move to join the Twitterverse comes just a day after he was announced as a new booth analyst for NBC’s coverage of USFL games this spring.

Former Cowboys HC Wade Phillips tabbed to lead XFL team in 2023 :: Cowboys Wire

Phillips holds the record for serving as head coach for the most NFL teams, at six. Now he’ll jump to a new league for his seventh HC gig. The son of the legendary Bum Phillips was named one of eight coaches for the new XFL, beginning play next February. His team will be named later.

Comments / 0

Related
MLive

New details in death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, Ohio State star Dwayne Haskins

The Florida Highway Patrol has released more information following the stunning death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins Saturday morning in South Florida. The agency said that Haskins was attempting to cross the westbound lanes of I-595 in Broward County at 6:37 a.m. when he was struck by a dump truck. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to multiple reports.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Girlfriend Of Cowboys Star Dak Prescott

Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys didn’t have the most satisfying end to the 2021 season. The Cowboys, winners of the NFC East, were one-and-done in the playoffs, losing in the Wild Card round to the San Francisco 49ers. Prescott and the Cowboys have a sour taste in their...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Dallas, TX
Football
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Football
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
Yardbarker

NFL Draft: Cowboys Pick Baylor RB to Help Ezekiel Elliott?

The Dallas Cowboys roster is considered by most to be NFC contender-worthy, and that includes at running back, where Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard are both headliners. But should 2022 be in part about turning the page in the backfield?. The Cowboys may be entering the final year in Dallas...
DALLAS, TX
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Former NFL player arrested in Miami for armed robbery

Mark Walton has been in the news more for breaking the law than doing something good on the football field. According to reports, Walton was arrested in an armed robbery back in February. According to TMZ Sports, cops say Walton and another person pulled a gun on someone on Feb....
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Ryan
Person
Dak Prescott
Person
Jerry Jones
Person
Micah Parsons
The Spun

There’s 1 NFL Team Getting Linked To Colin Kaepernick

Colin Kaepernick remains a free agent, but the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback continues to be linked to potential teams. This weekend, there’s one team getting mentioned the most. NFL insider Josina Anderson is floating the Carolina Panthers as a potential destination for the veteran NFL quarterback. “I remember...
NFL
SB Nation

Deshaun Watson found the perfect team that doesn’t care about the allegations against him

When it comes to the 22 women accusing Deshaun Watson of sexual assault and harassment, the Browns just don’t care. They never cared. It was secondary, an afterthought, a mild hiccup in a trade, not something that actually would have changed their minds. However, the Browns really want you to think they actually give a shit. They want you to believe that they paused, reflected on the scenario, investigated, listened to women and returned with an educated, considered decision. This, of course, is all a lie.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Dallas Cowboys#Mock Draft#American Football#Cowboys News#Espn#News And Notes
Yardbarker

Packers predicted to trade for pro-bowl wide receiver on draft day

The Green Bay Packers added a much needed piece to their wide receiver room this past week. Sammy Watkins will bring a deep threat presence that Matt Lafleur wanted to replace after Marquez Valdes-Scantling left. However it is clear that Green Bay isn’t done adding to their wide receiver room.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Former NFL Tight End Facing 2 Troubling Charges

Former Georgia Bulldogs tight end Arthur Lynch has been arrested and faces charges of two felony counts of sexual battery. The 31 year old was arrested last week for an incident that occurred back in April 2021 in Chattanooga, per reports from OnlineAthens.com. Lynch lives and works in Knoxville. He...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Jason Garrett Has A New Job In Football: Fans React

Former Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett began his new job in football on Saturday night. Garrett, who spent the 2021 NFL season as offensive coordinator for the New York Giants, is now an in-game analyst for FOX. He’ll be helping provide coverage for the USFL this spring. Garrett...
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
The Spun

Look: Cowboys Cheerleaders Best Swimsuit Calendar Photos

The Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders will be releasing their iconic swimsuit calendar later this year. The Cowboys cheerleaders, the most iconic cheerleading group in the world, recently took a tropical trip down south to pose for the 2022 calendar. Some of the Cowboys cheerleaders’ top swimsuit calendar photos have been shared...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Look: Russell Wilson, Ciara Purchase Huge Denver Mansion

One month after being traded to the Denver Broncos, Russell Wilson and his wife Ciara have made themselves at home. It’s a mighty expensive home, at that. According to reports, the Wilsons have purchased a $25 million mansion in Cherry Hills Village, just south of Denver. The home is...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Jerry Jones ‘Really Liked’ NFL Draft Quarterback Bust

There’s an alternate universe in which the Dallas Cowboys drafted quarterback Paxton Lynch in the first or second round of the 2016 NFL Draft. In that universe, Dak Prescott is not taken by the Dallas Cowboys, and the Tony Romo succession plan is extremely unclear. Thankfully for the Cowboys,...
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

98K+
Followers
144K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy