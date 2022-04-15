Metro police investigate deadly stabbing near UNLV, In-N-Out security officer arrests suspect

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police are investigating a homicide at 4680 S Maryland Parkway near UNLV Thursday night.

In a media briefing, police said that officers responded at around 6:30 p.m. immediately following a report of a man stabbed multiple times directly in front of UNLV.

According to police, two men were riding on a city bus when they got into some sort of argument. They both got off the bus and got into a physical altercation, and one of the men stabbed the other with a nine- to 10-inch knife.

Multiple 911 calls were made to police around the time of the stabbing, and a Metro officer arrived within about 30 seconds. At the same time, police said, a security officer working at an In-N-Out Burger across the street witnessed the stabbing, ran out, confronted the suspect, and took him into custody without incident.

The victim, described as a Black man in his late 50s, was transported to Sunrise Trauma, where he was pronounced deceased.

(KLAS)

The suspect, described as a Black man in his early 30s, will be booked into the Clark County Detention Center on one count of open murder, according to police.

The identity of the victim will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

Although the incident occurred in front of UNLV, the university has no connection to this incident, police said.

No other details have been released.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.