ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Metro police investigate deadly stabbing near UNLV, In-N-Out security officer arrests suspect

By Ana Gutierrez
8 News Now
8 News Now
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RRpOv_0f9tX9Am00

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police are investigating a homicide at 4680 S Maryland Parkway near UNLV Thursday night.

In a media briefing, police said that officers responded at around 6:30 p.m. immediately following a report of a man stabbed multiple times directly in front of UNLV.

According to police, two men were riding on a city bus when they got into some sort of argument. They both got off the bus and got into a physical altercation, and one of the men stabbed the other with a nine- to 10-inch knife.

Multiple 911 calls were made to police around the time of the stabbing, and a Metro officer arrived within about 30 seconds. At the same time, police said, a security officer working at an In-N-Out Burger across the street witnessed the stabbing, ran out, confronted the suspect, and took him into custody without incident.

The victim, described as a Black man in his late 50s, was transported to Sunrise Trauma, where he was pronounced deceased.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HNeha_0f9tX9Am00
(KLAS)

The suspect, described as a Black man in his early 30s, will be booked into the Clark County Detention Center on one count of open murder, according to police.

The identity of the victim will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

Although the incident occurred in front of UNLV, the university has no connection to this incident, police said.

No other details have been released.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
State
Maryland State
Las Vegas, NV
Crime & Safety
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
SFGate

Woman Arrested on Manslaughter Charge After Shoving and Killing Kathleen Hanna’s Singing Coach

UPDATE (3/22): A Long Island woman turned herself in and was arrested on a manslaughter charge in the death of Broadway singing coach Barbara Maier Gustern, NBC New York reports. Lauren Pazienza, 26, turned herself into the NYPD one day after Gustern’s death was classified as a homicide. Authorities had been trying to track down Pazienza for almost two weeks after releasing detailed surveillance footage of her.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS News

White couple charged with hate crime in alleged murder of Black man at California gas station

Prosecutors in California say a man and a woman accused of shooting and stabbing to death a Black Navy veteran at a gas station on March 15 committed a hate crime. Police say Justin Peoples, 30, was shot once and stabbed multiple times at a Chevron gas station in Tracy, California, shortly after 9 p.m. Christine Garner, 42, and Jeremy Jones, 49, were arrested and charged with murder the next morning. Images released by the San Joaquin County prosecutor's office show what appear to be white supremacist tattoos on Jones' body.
TRACY, CA
8 News Now

Police: Female killed after hanging from the side of RV

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police are investigating a deadly crash involving an RV, that left one person dead near the Las Vegas Strip. The incident occurred on Tuesday at 1:55 p.m. in the 3000 block of Highland Drive near Desert Inn and Las Vegas Boulevard. Police said surveillance video at the scene showed a female […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Police release new video of 2 men near murder scene in hopes of solving case

According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police, the two men in the video were at the scene at the same time as the murder of 29-year-old Alfonso Turner. The father of four was killed in his car in the parking lot on May 8, 2021. Turner was getting ready to drive out of the apartment complex where he worked at the intersection of Amberleigh Lane and Mountain Vista Street on the east side of the valley.
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unlv#Police#In N Out#Security Officer#Metro#Sunrise Trauma
People

Wash. Police Arrest Married Dad in Connection with Unsolved Rape Cases Where Suspect Broke into Victims' Homes

Authorities in Washington state have made an arrest in the rapes of two women who were attacked in their homes in 2003 and 2004. Kenneth Dowling, 47, was arrested last Thursday while working a construction job near Spokane. PEOPLE confirms that he has been charged with four counts of rape, three counts of assault and three counts of unlawful imprisonment with sexual motivation.
PULLMAN, WA
Oxygen

Woman Who Vanished Weeks Ago And Was Found Clinging To Tree Now Missing For Second Time

A Nevada woman who went missing last month and was later found clinging to a tree on a steep slope has vanished again, officials said. Gayle Stewart, 64, who disappeared on Valentines Day while hiking a backcountry area near Reno, has disappeared for the second time in just over a month. Authorities say that this time Stewart disappeared while snapping photos in a national recreation area more than 400 miles from her home in Reno.
RENO, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
University of Nevada, Las Vegas
8 News Now

8 News Now

22K+
Followers
8K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy