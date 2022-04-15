ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Howell, NJ

Three Car Crash Closes Southard Avenue in Howell

By Charlie Dwyer
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

HOWELL TOWNSHIP, NJ – Howell police officers and firefighters responded to the scene of...

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 3

Related
Daily Voice

Serious Dirt Bike Crash Reported In South Jersey (DEVELOPING)

There was a dirt bike crash with serious injuries in South Jersey, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The crash occurred before 3 p.m. on Friday, April 8 on Bordentown Crosswicks Road in Chesterfield Township, initial reports said. A medical helicopter was requested to airlift the biker to an area...
ACCIDENTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Howell, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Farmingdale, NJ
City
Howell, NJ
Howell, NJ
Accidents
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident
Daily Voice

Driver Runs Over Road Rage Victim Repeatedly In Horrifying Footage Of Elizabeth Attack

Horrifying footage of a 56-year-old driver repeatedly running over following a minor crash in Elizabeth is circulating on social media. The footage shows Vincent Jean charging at the victim in his silver Mitsubishi SUV, as she tries to run away, plowing her from the sidewalk onto the lawn of a home near Salem Avenue and Aberdeen Road the morning of Wednesday, April 13, the Union County Prosecutor's Office confirmed.
UNION COUNTY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WTOP

Police ID Delaware man fatally shot during foot chase

DEWEY BEACH, Del. (AP) — Delaware State Police have identified the 21-year-old Milford man fatally shot by a police officer during a foot chase in Dewey Beach over the weekend. The News Journal reports that police say Rodney Robinson II was pronounced dead at Beebe Hospital after the shooting...
MILFORD, DE
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

86K+
Followers
52K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy