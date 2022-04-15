Homicide Suspect Rammed Police Car Before Being Shot by Cop

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Authorities on Thursday positively identified a woman found dead along Interstate 95 as the biological mother of a 3-year-old girl who was killed last week in a Baltimore house fire. Danielle Shanae Parnell was found dead Tuesday along a stretch of I-95 in Cecil County, Maryland State Police said. Police said the 30-year-old is the mother of My’royal Bennett, who died April 9 in a mattress fire in southwest Baltimore. Bennett was found dead inside a home on Vancouver Road about 6 p.m. April 9 after firefighters responded to a mattress fire at the residence. Her death has been...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 3 DAYS AGO