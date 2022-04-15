ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bachelor baby joy! Star from Matty J's season announces her pregnancy and reveals she's due in September: 'We're excited to meet our little one'

By Chloe-lee Longhetti
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Former Bachelor contestant Michelle Paxton has announced she is pregnant.

The police officer, 37, who starred on Matty Johnson's season in 2017, shared the happy news on Instagram on Thursday.

Michelle is expecting her first child with a man whose identity she has not revealed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KUWgf_0f9tWb9200
Baby joy! Former Bachelor contestant Michelle Paxton has announced she is pregnant

While her partner's name is unknown, Michelle states in her Instagram bio his initials are 'S.S.' Their child's name will also have the surname Stevanovic.

She confirmed her pregnancy by sharing a photo of an ultrasound scan alongside baby clothes and a blackboard with the words: 'We are expecting!'

The couple's child is due in September.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pMcCX_0f9tWb9200
'We are expecting! She confirmed her pregnancy by sharing a photo of an ultrasound scan alongside baby clothes and a blackboard with the words: 'We are expecting!'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qjEh3_0f9tWb9200
Her man: Michelle is expecting her first child with a man whose identity she has not revealed

Michelle is believed to be about four months along.

She also shared a picture of herself with her partner cradling her baby bump.

Fellow Bachelor alum Elora Tahiti commented below the post: 'Amazing. Congratulations.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DwKJw_0f9tWb9200
Mystery man: While her partner's name is unknown, Michelle states in her Instagram bio his initials are 'S.S.' Their child's name will also have the surname Stevanovic
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OcMM1_0f9tWb9200
Well-wishes: Bachelor star Elora Tahiti commented below the post: 'Amazing. Congratulations' 

Michelle previously said her journey on The Bachelor didn't work out because leading man Matty was too 'vanilla' for her.

'I need a bit of a stronger man,' she told Popsugar in 2017.

While she said Matty was a nice enough guy, she admitted 'he doesn't exactly have the personality that I want for a relationship'.

'So yeah, for me he was a bit vanilla and I needed something more than that...' she added.

'I need someone who pulls me up in life and is willing to challenge me on what I say.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wa6hK_0f9tWb9200
'I need a stronger man': Michelle previously said her journey on The Bachelor didn't work out because leading man Matty Johnson (left) was too 'vanilla' for her

