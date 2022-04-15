ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyrone, PA

Tyrone Area High School students, staff clean up the community

By Jared Weaver
WTAJ
 3 days ago

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Students and staff at Tyrone Area High School took part in their annual community service day on Thursday.

From 8:15 a.m. till 10:30 a.m., about 400 students cleaned up parts of Tyrone including Reservoir Park, the Tyrone swimming pool and Railroad Park among others. It’s estimated that about 90 percent of the students volunteer.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ib0Q2_0f9tW0lW00
    PHOTO Tyrone Eagle Eye News
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40AIWi_0f9tW0lW00
    PHOTO Tyrone Eagle Eye News
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bpHZw_0f9tW0lW00
    PHOTO Tyrone Eagle Eye News
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gl3I1_0f9tW0lW00
    PHOTO Tyrone Eagle Eye News
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11leWp_0f9tW0lW00
    PHOTO Tyrone Eagle Eye News

The clean up event was canceled the previous two years because of COVID-19.

WTAJ

WTAJ

