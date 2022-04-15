ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton, IN

New disc golf course now open in Clinton

By Matt Coutu
MyWabashValley.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLINTON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A new disc golf course in Clinton is now open to the public. Last summer the city of Clinton purchased equipment for...

www.mywabashvalley.com

Comments / 0

Related
KISS 106

The 10 “Most Redneck” Cities In Indiana

If you live in any of these cities in Indiana..."You might be a redneck." Let's be honest, Jeff Foxworthy is the man who made being a redneck cool. I mean, where would we be as a society if it weren't for the truth that this man spoke. Take a look at some of the things that might qualify you as a redneck:
INDIANA STATE
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Can You Legally Live in an RV on Your Property in Indiana?

Camping is a popular activity for many families and individuals in Indiana. It's nice to pack up the RV or camper and get away from all the noise of the city and just relax for a couple of days with nothing but the sounds of nature surrounding you. While some choose the more rustic route with a tent, a sleeping bag, and the bare essentials, others prefer bringing several of the comforts of home with them including a camper or RV that's basically a home on wheels, featuring recliners, TVs, fireplaces, surround sound systems, and more. With home prices seemingly getting higher and higher all the time, it would actually be cheaper just to buy some property and park an RV on it. The question is, can you do that legally in Indiana? The answer isn't a simple "yes" or "no."
INDIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
Clinton, IN
Sports
Clinton, IN
Government
City
Terre Haute, IN
City
Cayuga, IN
State
Indiana State
City
Clinton, IN
Local
Indiana Sports
WEHT/WTVW

Old car dealership in Owensboro being developed

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – A proposed re-zoning of an old car dealership for a new development in downtown Owensboro has been approved. The planning commission heard a request from Gulfstream Development to combine separate lots at the the old Jerry Ray Davis dealership site into one lot. Officials with Gulf Stream say they want to […]
OWENSBORO, KY
WTHI

Annual event in need of food vendors

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - An annual celebration in southern Indiana is looking for more food vendors. The 45th Spirit of Vincennes Rendezvous is coming up Memorial Day weekend. The event celebrates the color, costume, and lifestyle of the 18th century. There will be battle re-enactments at the event. There will...
VINCENNES, IN
99.5 WKDQ

Is it Legal to Drive Off-Road Vehicles on Indiana Roads?

With the arrival of Spring, and Summer not too far away, temperatures are starting to rise to the point where more of us will be heading outside to enjoy the great outdoors. One popular way of doing that is to hop on an off-road vehicle (ORV) or all-terrain vehicle (ATV) and zip down backroads, cut through open fields, or navigate your way through the numerous wooded areas and forests Indiana has to offer. But, what about main roads, like the type you and I live on? Is it legal to ride your four-wheeler, Gator, or other off-road vehicles on those?
INDIANA STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Restaurant aims to impact community with opening

Evansville, Ind. (WEHT) – There is a new sports-themed family restaurant on the corner of Burkhardt Road and the Lloyd Expressway. Bubba’s 33 held a soft opening and charitable event on April 15 and 16. The restaurant held the event to train 200 employees and all food is donated to local firefighters and law enforcement. […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Course#Disc Golf#Wtwo
WEHT/WTVW

Owensboro construction begins on two projects

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Construction is underway on two downtown Owensboro projects. Crews have been lifting steel beams on the new Big Rivers headquarters on West Second St. Contractors are also working on the Riverfront Brio across from the convention center. The Riverfront Brio will include a “Home Two Suites” hotel and apartments. “COVID really […]
OWENSBORO, KY
MyWabashValley.com

RHIT hosts Indiana Robotics State Finals

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Indiana’s best and brightest competed in the robotics state championships. Since the beginning of January students have worked with mentors at first robotics to design, build and program four-foot-tall robots from scratch. April 16th 32 high school teams from all over Indiana competed...
INDIANA STATE
MyWabashValley.com

Tree falls on Terre Haute Humane Society

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A tree fell on the Terre Haute Humane Society due to severe weather Wednesday evening. According to Maggie Wheeler, volunteer coordinator for the humane society, there were no injuries to humans or animals, but 20 dogs were displaced out of the 200 animals in the building.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
MyWabashValley.com

Griffin Bike Park to host a pro biking series

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The ‘Do Indiana Off-Road Series’ or ‘Dino Series’ is set to make a stop at Griffin Bike Park next Saturday. The biking series will have a morning 5k and 15k race. Points will be awarded to riders based on where they finish in the races.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
WSLS

Brookside golf course celebrates 60th year

Roanoke, Va. – It has served the community for decades and this year the iconic Brookside Golf Course is celebrating 60 years of operation. The par 3 course in North Roanoke county opened in 1962, and still stands as the only par 3 golf course in our area. As...
ROANOKE, VA
WMBB

Majette Disc Golf Course holds second annual tournament

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The second annual Northwest Florida Disc Golf Championship took place Saturday.  90 people participated in the tournament, from ages 10 to 60. Some of those people were professional disc golf players. One player was from Michigan, another was from Belize.  Organizers said people lined up to participate in the tournament […]
GOLF

Comments / 0

Community Policy