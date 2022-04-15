ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, NJ

Doane Academy defeats Florence - Softball recap

By Craig Epstein
 3 days ago
Jade Glass’s grand slam in the fourth inning helped propel Doane Academy past Florence 8-2 in Burlington. Florence (4-1) took a 1-0 lead in the first inning before Doan Academy (3-1) was able to tie things up in...

