CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — Some Carl Junction teens are putting their artistic skills to the test, helping to brighten up a learning space for younger students. Students in the “Service Learning” class are painting a new mural in the C.J. 2-3 Building Library. The image features, of course, books, but also images associated with popular titles. That’s everything from the Cat in the Hat’s trademark headgear to the Magic School Bus.

CARL JUNCTION, MO ・ 27 DAYS AGO