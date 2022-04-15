HS SOFTBALL: Aguilar, MHS blank Legacy in three-hitter

Midland High starting pitcher Alex Aguilar delivers a pitch against Legacy High 04/14/2022 at Martin Field Tim Fischer/Reporter-Telegram (Tim Fischer/Midland Reporter-Telegram)

The Midland High softball team had a little scare in the first inning of Thursday’s game against rival Legacy.

Lady Bulldogs ace Alex Aguilar got hit in the hand with a comebacker off the bat of Madi Chavez with one out in the first.

Aguilar went into the dugout with a trainer but came back out to pitch.

She showed no ill effects from the incident, as Aguilar fired a three-hit shutout with 15 strikeouts to lead MHS to a 9-0 win over the Lady Rebels during a District 2-6A game at Martin Field.

Aguilar worked around three walks and pitched out of trouble in the third and the sixth to record her sixth shutout in 10 District 2-6A starts.

“That’s always a fear but you’ve got to play the game and she handled it well and bounced right back from it,” Lady Bulldogs head coach Shawnda Vines said. “She did a good job, I thought.”

“She did get hit in the hand,” Vines added. “It’s just a little scratch on there, so there was just a little blood. She handled it really well.”

Aguilar’s 15 strikeouts matched her season high for a District 2-6A start, as second-place MHS moved a half game within idle Wolfforth Frenship (18-7, 9-1) with two games remaining in the district slate. The Lady Bulldogs close out the regular season with Frenship at home on April 22.

“She is tough,” MHS center fielder Makenah Dutchover said of Aguilar. “We’re already talking about it, anybody else, they probably would have been out of there but Alex she works for her team and she pushes through. Yes, she’s a really good pitcher.”

Dutchover and the Lady Bulldogs bats had another stellar game after being held to two runs in a loss to San Angelo Central last Saturday. MHS swatted six home runs in Tuesday’s 14-3 win over Odessa Permian and it followed up with 15 hits against the Lady Rebels (13-19, 1-9) on Thursday.

Dutchover went 3-for-4 with two RBI and two runs scored, while Jolie Baeza was 3-for-4 with two RBI and a run scored.

“I think this week we just focused on picking ourselves back up because we play Abilene and Frenship next (week), so we have some tough games ahead of us,” Dutchover said. “I think this game was just focusing on getting our spark back.”

The Lady Bulldogs scored two runs in the first inning, one in the second and four in the third to jump out to a 7-0 lead over LHS.

Samantha Bustos’ two-run single extended the Lady Bulldogs’ lead to 6-0 in the third, and Baeza followed with an RBI single to extend it to 7-0.

“I’m definitely excited about our offense,” Vines said. “I feel like our offense is starting to wake up a little bit. It’s nice that we’re hitting the ball hard and putting it in play. We put a lot of people on the base paths tonight and our kids are coming through. The situational hitting is working.”

Legacy’s Serena Molinar came in and kept the Lady Rebels in game by allowing two runs, five hits and three walks over 3 1/3 innings of relief. She induced a 4-6-3 double play in the fourth, and kept MHS off the scoreboard in both the fourth and fifth frames.

“Once she settled in, she was throwing well,” LHS head coach Mandy Davis said of Molinar. “From a pitching standpoint in relief, you’ve got to be able to come in and do your job right away and we didn’t quite take care of that. She kept us in the game when she did calm down.”

Bustos was 2-for-3 with two RBI, a runs scored and a walk; Aguilar went 2-for-4; Daelyn Hinojos scored two runs; Liliana Garza was 2-for-3 with an RBI, a run scored and a walk and Sadie Ryan went 2-for-3 with a run scored and a walk.

Chavez went 2-for-3 for LHS, while Maci Johnson had the only other hit off Aguilar.

Molinar, Sam Burleson and Marisa Calzada drew walks for the Lady Rebels, who host San Angelo Central at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

MHS visits Abilene High at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Follow Christopher on Twitter: @chris_MRTsports

MIDLAND HIGH 9, LEGACY 0

LHS 000 000 0 -- 0 3 0

MHS 214 002 x -- 9 15 0

Avery Rodriquez, Serena Molinar (3) and Madi Chavez. Alex Aguilar and Samantha Bustos. W – Aguilar. L – Rodriquez.

DISTRICT 2-6A SOFTBALL STANDINGS

District Overall

W L W L

x-Frenship 9 1 18 7

x-Midland 8 2 26 6

x-Abilene 6 4 15 8

x-Odessa 6 5 11 9

Permian 3 7 16 14

SA Central 2 7 12 11

Legacy 1 9 13 19

x-clinched playoff berth

Thursday’s scores

Midland High 9, Legacy 0; Abilene High 9, Odessa High 5; Odessa Permian at San Angelo Central, late; Wolfforth Frenship was open

Friday’s game

Coahoma at Wolfforth Frenship, 11 a.m. (non-district)

Tuesday’s games

San Angelo Central at Legacy; Midland High at Abilene High; Odessa High at Wolfforth Frenship; all games at 6:30 p.m.; Odessa Permian is open