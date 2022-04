Americans have lost the willingness and ability to share common national identity | Column, April 11. Once again columnist Leonard Pitts tells us that Republicans and conservative thought are what’s wrong with the United States. In his view, conservative values are wrong because they differ from liberal values and thought, which are always right. Republicans are destroying the national identity because they don’t believe what liberal democrats believe. I wager that Pitts would be surprised to discover common areas of agreement in a face-to-face discussion with an old white conservative.

TAMPA, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO