ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Jan. 6 rioter who sought Trump’s ‘approval’ convicted

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Brad Dress
abc27 News
abc27 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XK9S0_0f9tTepQ00

( The Hill ) — A man charged in connection to the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot who claimed to be following former President Trump’s orders when he entered the building was found guilty on several charges by a jury Thursday.

Dustin Thompson, 38, of Ohio, was found guilty on six charges, including disorderly conduct, theft of government property and obstruction of an official proceeding, according to the Justice Department .

Thompson was among a mob of pro-Trump supporters who stormed the Capitol last year in an attempt to overturn certification of the 2020 election, which they claim was stolen.

Man arrested in connection with arson at LGBT nightclub in NYC

During his trial, Thompson asserted he was following “presidential orders” when he went to the Capitol, citing a speech Trump gave in Washington, D.C., earlier in the day, CNN reported . Thompson testified that he felt like he “had to do something to gain his respect, his approval.”

“Besides being ordered by the President to go to the Capitol, I don’t know what I was thinking,” Thompson told the jury, according to CNN. “I was caught up in the moment.”

Other Jan. 6 defendants have also argued that they were encouraged by the former president to breach the Capitol as part of an effort to overturn the 2020 election.

Trump’s actions leading up to and during the riot are the subject of an investigation by the House Jan. 6 Select Committee.

At his speech before the riot, Trump told supporters to “fight like hell” for him, though the former president has said he meant for rallygoers to do so peacefully.

Ahead of his trial, Thompson had requested the court subpoena Trump to testify in his case .

In the request, his lawyer wrote the former president “orchestrated a carefully crafted plot to call into question the integrity of the 2020 presidential election” and allegedly deceived Thompson into “believing that American democracy was at stake if Congress was permitted to certify the election results.”

According to the Justice Department indictment , Thompson traveled to D.C. from Ohio with his friend, Robert Lyon, to attend the rally. Thompson was pictured inside the Capitol building with a bottle of bourbon and a coat rack that he stole.

McCarthy faces grumbles from right over Biden impeachment remarks

Around 6 p.m., law enforcement agents confronted Lyon and Thompson at a nearby intersection while the pair were waiting for an Uber.

Agents instructed Thompson to put the coat rack he had with him down, which Thompson did. When agents moved to detain the pair, Thompson fled.

Lyon did not attempt to flee and complied with the law enforcement agents. Thompson was later arrested on Jan. 25, 2021, in Ohio.

More than 770 people have been charged in connection to the Jan. 6 riot, while more than 250 have pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.

Comments / 0

Related
abc27 News

Deadly shootings in York spark call for new approach

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — A week of deadly violence in York left three people dead and one more injured after two separate shootings. Police commissioner Michael Muldrow said he has known some of the victims for years. He said it is time to try something new to tackle the rising violence. “My heart’s broken today […]
YORK, PA
abc27 News

PSP investigating mysterious deaths in Red Lion

RED LION, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police are investigating two deaths in Red Lion. Police say that at 8:30 a.m. on Sunday, April 17, they received a call about two dead individuals inside a residence in the 700 block of South Pine Street. When police arrived, they found a 66-year-old woman Judith Snyder, […]
RED LION, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Society
State
Washington State
City
Congress, OH
State
Ohio State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Impeachment#Riot#Protest#The Justice Department#Lgbt#Cnn#House#Select Committee
The Independent

Biden hits back at Matt Gaetz over Ukraine questions: ‘What the hell do you think we’ve done?’

President Joe Biden had some sharp words for Florida Representative Matt Gaetz, after the Republican tore into US Secretary of Defence, Lloyd Austin, during a hearing in Congress and criticised the US response to the Ukraine crisis.The president recounted the story a day later, addressing a national union conference on Wednesday.“[Secretary Austin] basically looked at him and said, ‘What the hell do you think we’ve done? Why do you think they’re able to fight? We’ve trained them and we’ve given them weapons. That’s what’s happening.’”The Florida Republican hammered Mr Austin during a budget hearing before the House Armed Services...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

'Silly': Ted Cruz slams Marjorie Taylor Greene's claim that three GOP senators are 'pro-pedophile' for backing judge

Texas Senator Ted Cruz criticised fellow Republican and Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene for saying that three GOP senators are “pro-paedophile” after they announced their support for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s confirmation to the Supreme Court. The conspiracy-wielding congresswoman falsely accused Republican senators Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski and Mitt Romney of being “pro-paedophile” in a tweet on Monday after they announced that they intended to vote for President Joe Biden’s nominee to the Supreme Court, Ketanji Brown Jackson. When Mr Cruz was asked on Friday if he supported Ms Greene’s sentiments, he laughed and said “no, I think that’s...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
NewsBreak
Protests
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
The Independent

Defeated Republican senator claims Georgia election was ‘stolen’ from him ahead of Trump visit

Republican David Perdue, who lost his Georgia Senate seat last year, has now claimed that the election was “stolen” from him. Former President Donald Trump, who has been the most notable source of similarly false election fraud claims after losing the White House in 2020, will rally with Mr Perdue on Saturday in support of his attempt to unseat the Republican Governor of the state, Brian Kemp. Mr Trump began attacking Mr Kemp after he wasn’t, in Mr Trump’s view, supportive enough of his efforts to overturn the results in Georgia, a state that President Joe Biden won, the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
NBC News

The GOP's bid to retake the Senate is encountering early struggles

WASHINGTON — If it’s Tuesday ... President Biden warns that Putin’s “back is against the wall” and could retaliate with severe tactics. ... It’s Day 2 of Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Senate confirmation hearing (Q&A time). ... Eric Greitens’ ex-wife accuses him of abusing her and their son, as opponents call him to drop out of Missouri's Senate race. ... Greitens denies the accusation. ... And Alaska gears up for special election to replace the late Rep. Don Young.
CONGRESS & COURTS
abc27 News

abc27 News

13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

abc27.com is your local source for breaking news, the latest headlines, severe weather, sports, and traffic in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon. WHTM-TV is your ABC television affiliate in all of south-central Pennsylvania.

 https://abc27.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy