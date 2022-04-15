Late push lifts JV Raiders past West Stanly

ROSports File Photo: Freshman Jason Walker contributed on the mound and at the plate in Richmond's win on Thursday.

OAKBORO — Scoring one run in each of the final three innings of Thursday’s non-conference game helped the Richmond Senior High School junior varsity baseball team win its fifth straight game.

Playing on the road at West Stanly High School, the JV Raiders edged the JV Colts 8-7.

Trailing 7-5 entering the top of the fifth inning, Richmond made the comeback to enter spring break with another victory.

Richmond used a two-pitcher effort on Thursday, using starting lefty freshman Landon Taylor. He threw 3.0 innings and allowed seven runs (four earned) on five hits and struck out four batters.

Earning the win on the mound was fellow freshman Jason Walker, who pitched the final 4.0 innings. Striking out seven batters, Walker allowed just one hit and two walks.

The JV Raiders took a 2-0 lead in the top of the first off starting pitcher Austin Eudy (4.0 innings, five runs, seven hits). A pair of errors allowed Taylor (leadoff double) and freshman Jeremiah Ritter (double) to score.

After allowing West Stanly to tie it up, the JV Raiders regained a 5-2 lead in the top of the second. A bases-loaded walk to Ritter plated sophomore Cain Hunsucker (hit-by-pitch).

In the next at-bat with the bases loaded, freshman Mason Murray kept his bat electric with a two-RBI double to right field. Scoring on the extra-base hit were Taylor (single) and sophomore Isaac Hinshaw (walk).

A run in the bottom of the second and four more runs in the home half of the third put the JV Colts up 7-5.

Walker helped his cause with an RBI groundout in the top of the fifth to chip away at the lead. He brought in Murray, who singled earlier in the inning.

With two outs in the top of the sixth, Hunsucker stole home to knot the game at 7-7. He drew a one-out walk before moving to second on a HBP and swiping third base.

The game-winning run was scored when relief pitcher Mason Hatley let a pitch go to the backstop, giving Murray (single) the chance to race home.

“This was a good, gusty win tonight by our guys,” head coach Ryan Mercer said. “Anytime you deal with a holiday coming up like spring break, it can be tough for them to focus. We had a little issue with that during the middle innings, but came through it to get the win.

“A huge shout out to Jason Walker for throwing four solid innings to get the win,” he added. “This was a great way to roll into spring break, but we have to continue to get better through practice this upcoming week.”

Murray led the team by going 4-for-4 at the plate with a double and three singles, and added two RBIs and two runs scored. Ritter and Walker both finished the game with one hit and one run driven in.

Taylor had two hits and freshman Sam Thompson also had a base knock for the JV Raiders, who improved to 10-4 on the season.

Note: The Richmond varsity baseball team (10-5) didn’t play on Thursday. The Raiders will play in the first round of the Terry Sanford Easter Invitational on Saturday against South View (11-5) at 10 a.m.