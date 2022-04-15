ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, AL

2-year-old girl hospitalized after Oxford police respond to call of ‘child in the water,’ in Meadow Lakes subdivision

By Lee Hedgepeth
 3 days ago

OXFORD, Ala. (WIAT) — A 2-year-old girl is in the hospital after police responded to call of a child in water in Oxford on Thursday evening.

The City of Oxford said that police responded to the call on Canvasback Drive at 6:45 p.m. Thursday. When they arrived on scene, police began CPR on the child. Once paramedics arrived on scene, the child was transported to Northeast Alabama Regional Medical Center for care.

“An investigation is continuing into the incident,” the city said in a social media post. “These are all the details that will be released.”

Stay with CBS 42 fo r updates as this story is developing.

