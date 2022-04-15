Milwaukee 5, St. Louis 1

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Cortex Innovation Community and Washington University announced that a pharmaceutical research and development company specializing cancer treatment will expand. The expansion of Wugen will create up to 40 new jobs and will allow the company to advance the development of next-generation cancer therapies and...
Canonical URL: https://stacker.com/missouri/st-louis/lowest-paying-jobs-st-louis. Description: Stacker compiled the lowest paying jobs in St. Louis, MO-IL using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Lowest-paying jobs in St. Louis. Stacker collected information on the lowest-paying jobs in St. Louis, MO-IL, using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are...
Comments / 0