DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — An Atlanta rapper is dead and his brother is being charged with his murder, according to DeKalb County police. Police officials say that Arthur Eversole, better known as Archie Eversole, was shot on March 25 on Golf Vista Circle. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he died from his injuries on April 3.

