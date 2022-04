Memphis Tigers forward Emoni Bates is transferring schools after one season, he told Joe Tipton of On3. "I'd like to thank coach Penny, my teammates, and the entire coaching staff at the University of Memphis for giving me the opportunity to be a Tiger," Bates said. "Thank you Tiger Nation for embracing me and all of you who supported our team throughout this season. With that being said, I have decided to enter the transfer portal."

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO