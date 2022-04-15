Flood Warning issued for Arkansas, Monroe by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-17 23:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-17 23:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in New Orleans. Target Area: Hancock; Harrison; Pearl River A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1130 PM CDT FOR CENTRAL ST. TAMMANY PARISH...SOUTHWESTERN HARRISON...HANCOCK AND SOUTHWESTERN PEARL RIVER COUNTIES At 1114 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Stennis Space Center to near Pearlington to near Slidell, moving southeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Slidell, Picayune, Bay St. Louis, Waveland, Diamondhead, Pearl River, Madisonville, Kiln, Pearlington, Lacombe, Shoreline Park, Stennis Space Center and Slidell Airport. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 263 and 273. Interstate 10 in Mississippi between mile markers 1 and 29. Interstate 12 between mile markers 65 and 84. Interstate 59 in Louisiana between mile markers 1 and 11. Interstate 59 in Mississippi between mile markers 1 and 8. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
