Mayor Wu appoints new chief of human services

José Massó has experience as a nonprofit leader and community organizer.

Mayor Michelle Wu appointed José Massó as Boston’s new Chief of Human Services Thursday.

In a news release, the mayor’s office described Massó as a nonprofit leader, community organizer, and lifelong resident of Boston with 25 years of experience building and leading large, complex mission-driven organizations.

Most recently, the mayor’s office said, Massó served as co-executive director at United South End Settlements (USES). Under his leadership, USES supported children and families during the pandemic by offering learning pods for students and a food distribution program for families facing food insecurity.

Before joining USES, Massó was the executive director of child development and food insecurity at the YMCA of Greater Boston. He was responsible for overseeing afterschool programming and anti-hunger initiatives.

Massó has also held several positions at the Boston Public Health Commission, including managing a citywide mayoral health initiative to promote healthy eating and physical activity.

“With José’s lifelong commitment to community-centered service, he brings critical leadership and focus as we continue to transform our city facilities and programs into hubs of opportunity and belonging for all Boston families,” Wu said in the release.

Human Services represents one of the largest cabinets in the city, including the Age Strong Commission, Boston Centers for Youth & Families, Commission for People with Disabilities, Veterans Services, Youth Engagement and Employment, Returning Citizens, and newly joined by the Boston Public Library.

“The Chief of Human Services is charged with making Boston a more equitable city by ensuring that city services and opportunities for residents are accessible and responsive to the needs of all,” the mayor’s office said in the release.

Massó’s first day will be in early May.

“I will put my all into carrying on the legacy of community leaders before me, who have laid the foundation for transformational community work. We have an exciting administration focused on making sure city residents are able to do more than survive, that we are all able to thrive,” Massó said in the release.