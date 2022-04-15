‘Shameless’ actor makes stop in Delmar
DELMAR, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Another celebrity has made a stop in the Capital Region on Thursday. Ethan Cutkosky, who played Carl Gallagher in the show “Shameless,” was spotted at McCarroll’s The Village Butcher in Delmar.The Upside: Tiktok doctor from Clifton Park gets White House invite
McCarroll’s reposted a picture on Facebook that was posted by the Delmar Marketplace . According to McCarroll’s Facebook page, Cutkosky said he had a great sandwich while visiting.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.
Comments / 2