Delmar, NY

‘Shameless’ actor makes stop in Delmar

By Courtney Ward
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 3 days ago

DELMAR, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Another celebrity has made a stop in the Capital Region on Thursday. Ethan Cutkosky, who played Carl Gallagher in the show “Shameless,” was spotted at McCarroll’s The Village Butcher in Delmar.

McCarroll’s reposted a picture on Facebook that was posted by the Delmar Marketplace . According to McCarroll’s Facebook page, Cutkosky said he had a great sandwich while visiting.

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

