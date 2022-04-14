ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Meet Lucretia Mott, The Courageous Quaker Who Wanted To Abolish Slavery And Give Women The Right To Vote

By Erin Kelly
allthatsinteresting.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the 19th century, Lucretia Mott made her mark on America as a trailblazing abolitionist and suffragist — who demanded equal rights for all. In the Quaker religion, men and women are considered equal in the eyes of God. So it came as quite the surprise to a teenaged Lucretia Mott...

allthatsinteresting.com

Comments / 54

Brenda Jackson
2d ago

I thank God that not every colonizer was an evil savage. If not for people like her; so many more would have perished.

Reply(4)
15
Guest
1d ago

A highly intelligent & remarkable woman & she was a part of americas abolitionist movement in the 1830’s . Bravo for her.

Reply
8
Dee
1d ago

A wonderful woman. This is an indication there have been whites who have fought for equality and banning slavery. I'm glad this article was printed.

Reply(2)
4
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Philadelphia, PA
Society
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
State
Massachusetts State
Local
Pennsylvania Society
The Atlantic

What Black Women Hear When They're Called “Auntie”

This is a free edition of Unsettled Territory, a newsletter about culture, law, history, and finding meaning in the mundane. Sign up here to get it in your inbox. For access to all editions of the newsletter, including subscriber-only exclusives, subscribe to The Atlantic. In the spring of 2017, I...
SOCIETY
The Reporters Inc.

U.S. moves closer to compensating Blacks for generations of racism

In Tulsa, Oklahoma, not even Martin Luther King gets south of the tracks. The north side of town encompasses the predominantly Black, low-income neighborhoods and MLK Jr. Boulevard runs right through it. On the other side of the tracks, literally, neighborhoods become affluent, overwhelmingly White, and MLK Boulevard—the same roadway—is instead called Cincinnati Avenue.
TULSA, OK
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elizabeth Cady Stanton
Person
Christ
Person
Lucretia Mott
IFLScience

Rare Native American Eyewitness Account Of The Battle Of Little Bighorn Found By Museum

A rare eye-witness account from the perspective of a Native American man of the Battle of the Little Bighorn has been discovered by the Peel Art Gallery, Museum and Archives. The battle – known to Native Americans at the time as the Battle of the Greasy Grass – took place near the Little Bighorn River in Montana Territory. It saw Lakota Sioux, Northern Cheyenne, and Arapaho tribes face off against federal troops led by Lieutenant Colonel George Armstrong Custer, following a betrayal of a treaty by the US Government. Prior to the battle and throughout the 19th Century, the U.S. Government had been attempting to confine Native Americans to reservations, which tribes of the area did not welcome. After the discovery of gold in South Dakota’s Black Hills in Native American territory, the US Government ignored treaties between the two groups and invaded.
MUSEUMS
Harvard Health

Black progress, white anger

Eddie S. Glaude Jr. says the nation is currently in the angry throes of a white reprisal to the racial reckoning sparked by the police murder of George Floyd, a response that comes at a critical time in efforts to build a genuine multiracial democracy. “We’re in the midst of...
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Slavery#Black People#The Courageous Quaker#Quakers
TheWrap

Bill Maher Says Everyone in the Bible Has Slaves, Asks: ‘Should We Cancel God?’

“Bill Maher: #Adulting,” the comedian’s latest special for HBO, pretty much wades through the same polluted waters he does on his late-night Friday show “Real Time” – trash talking Democrats while also condemning Republicans, picking on chubby people, insisting masks are useless during a pandemic and, this should come as no surprise to his loyal fans, finding a reason to not believe in God. And of course making some jokes he’s made several times before.
RELIGION
SheKnows

As the Mother of a Trans Son, I’m Furious That Protecting Him Could be a Criminal Offense

When I first heard about the “Don’t Say Gay” bill, officially known as the Parental Rights in Education bill, my immediate thought was, “there’s no way this archaic, ridiculous law will pass.” Then I read about Governor Abbot’s initiative in Texas to press criminal charges against parents, caregivers, and medical professionals providing gender-affirming care for trans kids. Once again, I thought it couldn’t pass — a ridiculous right-wing dog whistle in the last gasp of white supremacy, trying once again to other everyone that doesn’t fit into the cisgender, heterosexual white mold.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NBC News

Florida student goes viral after giving classmates an LGBTQ history lesson

A few days after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed into law a bill limiting LGBTQ instruction in the state’s public schools, high school student Will Larkins had an idea. Larkins, the founder and president of the Queer Student Union at Winter Park High School, just outside Orlando, said he asked his history teacher if he could share a lesson with classmates about the 1969 Stonewall uprising in New York City, widely considered a crucial turning point in the modern LGBTQ rights movement. The teacher agreed, Larkins said.
FLORIDA STATE
allthatsinteresting.com

The Tragic History Of The Brown Paper Bag Test, The Discriminatory Practice Used To Exclude Dark-Skinned Black People

In 20th-century America, the brown paper bag test was used to deny some Black people access to positions of privilege if their skin tone was darker than a paper bag. The brown paper bag test was a form of discrimination used to exclude dark-skinned Black people by comparing their skin tone to the color of a brown paper bag. Those who were lighter than the bag were allowed into the club. Those whose skin failed the test were rejected.
SOCIETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy