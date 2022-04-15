ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minot, ND

Minot airport crew staying on top of snow removal

By Lauren Davis
KX News
KX News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pee86_0f9tQlBY00

Arrivals and departures in North Dakota airports are at a standstill as more flights get canceled. Still, crews are hard at work making sure the runways are clear for when they resume.

Minot International Airport has closed the airfield for a couple of days as the storm continues to impact the state.

Crews have been working 24-7, managing the airfield and clearing runways.

“We are just continuously, like I said, continuously fighting this storm and continuing to run up and down the runway clearing snow so that we are able to open up right away as soon as the airlines do let us know that they will be operating out of here,” said Operations and Maintenance Manager Maria Romanick.

Romanick says flights could change depending on the weather and if the airfield is cleared by Thursday night.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.

