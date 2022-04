WESTFIELD, Pa. (WETM) – Though it may look like an unassuming family business at first glance, Patterson Farms boasts the largest maple syrup operation in Pennsylvania, with thousands upon thousands of taps that make syrup and maple products for maple lovers around the world. And the couple running the show on this fourth-generation farm shows no signs of slowing down because there’s one factor they understand to be crucial to their business: family.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 23 DAYS AGO