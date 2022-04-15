ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Girls' education ban reveals deep rifts within Taliban

By Mohd RASFAN, Ahmad SAHEL ARMAN, Jay DESHMUKH with Sajjad TARAKZAI in Peshawar
AFP
AFP
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lLGDK_0f9tOlgc00
Afghan women and girls protest in front of the Ministry of Education in Kabul in March 2022, demanding high schools be reopened /AFP/File

The Taliban prohibition on girls' education shows the movement's ultra-conservatives retain tight control of the Islamist group, and exposes a power struggle that puts at risk crucial aid for Afghanistan's desperate population, experts say.

The ban has triggered international outrage and even left many in the Taliban movement baffled by the decision.

"The order was devastating," a senior Taliban member told AFP. "The supreme leader himself interfered."

All Taliban officials who spoke to AFP on the subject did so on condition of anonymity, due to the sensitivity of the topic.

Secondary schools for girls were ordered to shut last month, just hours after being reopened for the first time since the Taliban's return to power in August.

The shocking U-turn came after a secret meeting of the group's leadership in the city of Kandahar, the Taliban's de facto power centre.

Officials have never justified the ban, apart from saying the education of girls must be according to "Islamic principles" .

But one senior Taliban official told AFP that Supreme Leader Hibatullah Akhundzada and some other senior figures were "ultra-conservative on this issue" and dominated the discussion.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ImfpY_0f9tOlgc00
The Taliban abruptly ordered girls' secondary schools to close on March 23, just hours after they had reopened /AFP/File

Two groups -- the urban and the ultra-conservatives -- have emerged in the movement, he said.

"The ultra-conservatives have won this round," he added, referring to a group of clerics including Chief Justice Abdul Hakim Sharai, Minister for Religious Affairs Noor Mohammad Saqeb and Minister for Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice Mohammad Khalid Hanafi.

- Reimposing Kandahar's influence  -

The clerics feel excluded from government decisions and voicing their opposition to girls' education is one way to restore their influence, said Ashley Jackson, a London-based researcher who has worked extensively on Afghanistan.

She told AFP the "outsized influence of this out-of-touch minority" has prevented the country from moving ahead with something the vast majority of Afghans favour -- including much of the leadership.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ila3E_0f9tOlgc00
Activists say the ban on girls' secondary education is a means to oppress women, who enjoyed greater rights in the 20 years between the Taliban's two reigns /AFP

"It shows that Kandahar remains the centre of gravity for Taliban politics," said International Crisis Group analyst Graeme Smith.

A senior Taliban member said the hardliners were trying to appease thousands of fighters who hail from the deeply conservative countryside.

"For them, even if a woman steps out of her home it is immoral. So, imagine what it means to educate her," he said.

The Taliban member said Akhundzada was against "modern, secular education" as he associated it with life under former Western-backed presidents Hamid Karzai and Ashraf Ghani.

"That's his worldview."

The Taliban returned to power last year as US-led forces ended an occupation in place since an invasion ousted the hardliners in 2001.

In the 20 years between the Taliban's two reigns, girls were allowed to go to school and women were able to seek employment in all sectors, though the country remained socially conservative.

Activist and Islamic scholar Tafsir Siyaposh noted girls in Afghanistan have always studied in single-sex classes and followed an Islamic curriculum, so the ban shows the Taliban just wanted to "oppress the rights of women by giving excuses".

- Blow to foreign aid -

A Taliban source in Pakistan confirmed differences at the leadership level on the issue, but said the movement was in no danger of fragmenting.

"There is a debate on this issue ... but we are trying to overcome our shortcomings," he said.

Still, analysts say the ban was a blow to Taliban efforts to gain international recognition and to raise aid to address Afghanistan's humanitarian crisis.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=018wjh_0f9tOlgc00
Taliban leaders told AFP there were deep disagreements in the movement on the subject of girls' education /AFP/File

Jackson said neither Akhundzada nor those closest to him "fully understood or appreciated" the consequences of their edict for an international community that has linked official recognition to the group's respect for women's rights.

Even some senior Taliban officials agree.

"We are telling them (the ultra-conservatives) that running a country is different from running a madrassa," said one Taliban official from Kandahar, using the term for an Islamic school.

"Everything was going smooth until this harsh order came. And it came from our leader so we have to follow it -- but we are trying to change it," he said.

The ban reduces the willingness of governments to cooperate with the Taliban said the ICG's Smith.

"It raises the question of who exactly they should speak with inside the Taliban."

Comments / 5

Aiden Evas
2d ago

Taliban wants to create a Male dominant country. They can not digest the growth of women who can take a lead.

Reply
4
Related
Washington Examiner

Time for a US reckoning with Pakistan

The Pakistani government fell Saturday after the nation's supreme court nullified Prime Minister Imran Khan’s attempt to dissolve parliament. Khan indulged in rampant graft, used anti-Americanism as a crutch, and helped transform Pakistan into a de facto colony of China. Unfortunately, Khan is the rule in Pakistan rather than the exception.
FOREIGN POLICY
BBC

Afghanistan: Taliban bars BBC TV programmes from schedules

BBC TV programming has been taken off air in Afghanistan, after the Taliban ordered local channels not to broadcast content from international partners. Calling it a "worrying development", the BBC said it would affect more than six million viewers of Persian, Pashto and Uzbek language service programmes. The BBC Persian...
MIDDLE EAST
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Graeme Smith
Person
Hamid Karzai
Person
Ashraf Ghani
WDIO-TV

Taliban break promise on higher education for Afghan girls

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers have decided against reopening schools to girls above the sixth grade, reneging on a promise and opting to appease their hard-line base, at the expense of further alienating the international community. The surprise decision is bound to disrupt Taliban efforts to win recognition from potential donors abroad at a time when Afghanistan is mired in a worsening humanitarian crisis.
WORLD
Radar Online.com

Hundreds Of Vladimir Putin's Russian Soldiers 'Refuse To Fight,' Storm Off Combat Zone With 70 Units Of Equipment

Hundreds of soldiers in Vladimir Putin's Russian army have reportedly stormed off their combat zones with their equipment after refusing to obey an order. According to the Daily Star, Russian soldiers walked away with 70 units of equipment in the north-eastern city of Sumy. Pravda.com reports the number of soldiers that declined the order and left is 300.
MILITARY
Outsider.com

U.S. Warship Report Being Chased by Two ‘Balls of Light’

A U.S. warship crew reported being followed by two unknown “balls of light” last year. The strange incident is one of many that the military has reported in recent months. A US warship reported being tailed by unexplained balls of light in 2021. Crew members were unable to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taliban#Foreign Aid#Pakistan#Secular Education#Afghan#The Ministry Of Education#Islamist#Islamic#Supreme#Afp File Two
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Education
Daily Mail

Iranian Revolutionary Guard commander warns the US and Israel that they have 'expiration dates' and will 'have to endure the bitter taste of missile strikes if not careful'

The head of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps issued a chilling warning to the United States and Israel on Wednesday, telling them they have an 'expiration date' and could face missile threats. Maj. Gen. Hossein Salami addressed troops in Dezful, southwestern Iran, with a message designed to build domestic defiance.
MILITARY
USNI News

Satellite Images Confirm Russian Navy Landing Ship Was Sunk at Berdyansk

The Russian landing ship attacked by Ukrainian forces this week at in the southern port city of Berdyansk has sunk, Pentagon officials confirmed on Friday. Satellite images provided to USNI News by Maxar Technologies prove the Alligator-class landing ship tank (LST) that was seen on video on Thursday was underwater at the side of the pier, with the superstructure and forecastle sticking up above the water.
MILITARY
The Independent

Russian commander killed ‘deliberately’ by his own troops in Ukraine, Western officials say

A Russian brigade commander fighting in Ukraine has been killed by his own troops, according to Western officials.Colonel Medvechek, commanding the 37th Motor Rifle Brigade, is believed to have been deliberately run down over anger at the number of casualties his unit was taking.“The brigade commander was killed by his own troops and killed by his own troops, we believe, as a consequence of the scale of losses that have been taken by his brigade,” one official said. “We believe that he was run over by his own troops.”And they added: “That just gives an insight into some of...
MILITARY
The Independent

Father ‘who lost 25 members of family including wife and twin babies’ in Syria gas attack wants justice

Gas attack victims from Syria have called for justice as those accountable remain unpunished, five years after the deadly chemical attacks. Abdel Hamid al-Youssef said 25 members of his family, including his wife and infant twins, were killed when poison gas was dropped on their home town Khan Sheikhoun, Syria in 2017. A UN-backed inquiry concluded the chemical attack was launched by the Syrian state. But as the attack reaches its five year anniversary, survivors and human rights campaigners say the failure to hold anyone accountable for chemical attacks in Syria could encourage further use of such banned weapons.“In seconds,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

AFP

57K+
Followers
26K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy