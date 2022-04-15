ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

Church damaged during Hurricane Sally, members celebrate Easter with outdoor service

By Dana Winter
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BsxNT_0f9tOJAO00

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — One local church still recovering from Hurricane Sally is getting ready to celebrate Easter in a big way.

Spring Hill Avenue United Methodist Church has so much damage the congregation is still in its temporary location, but this year church leaders are getting creative so that members can come back to the church’s home base, celebrating Easter.

State tries to seize items found at Nia Bradley’s home

Speaking about the church building itself, Reverend Micah Wright said, “It was built in the 40’s.”

Spring Hill Avenue United Methodist Church has weathered several storms. After Hurricane Sally, church leaders went out surveying the damage. “As we looked around, we knew we had a bunch of shingles that were taken off, but we didn’t see any major damage, so we filed our insurance report like normal and tried to work this out,” said Wright.

Church leaders thought the building was fine, but then Zeta hit. “Just a few weeks later and we realize, oh the damage we experienced was much more significant than we even realized, and as we brought in contractors to help us figure out the situation, they’ve been uncovering more, and more about what actually was done,” said Wright.

Parts of the building look a lot different now compared to before the storms. “The wind came under it and like lifted it up just enough to where it cracked the building,” said Wright. “The actual physical damage to the exterior of the building wasn’t bad at all other than just whenever windows were shaking. These are, you know, single-pane windows.”

Child sex trafficking at Tillman’s Corner motel: 2 arrested

The church has had a few delays in construction. Current estimates place the finishing date in August of this year. “There are always setbacks, or barriers that we encounter, and we’ve certainly had our fair share of those,” said Wright.

With repairs taking longer than expected, church leaders decided to get creative for Easter, making sure a celebration would bring everyone back home to the church.

Wright called it, “[an] “Easter Egg-stravaganza.”

He explained why the church decided to host the event. “We’re just trying to go all out just to be able to say in our community, hey we’re still here, we still love our community and we want you to come be a part of everything that we can do during this time,” said Wright.

On Saturday, the Egg-stravaganza kicks off at 11:30 a.m. On Sunday, the Easter Sunrise Service begins at 7:30 a.m.

Find more information, click here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

Related
WKRG News 5

Missing Mobile teen dead in Mississippi hospital

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile teenager who was reported missing by the Mobile Police Department died last Thursday in a local hospital, according to a news release by the D’Iberville Police Department. According to D’Iberville police, just before 1 p.m. on March 24 first responders were called to a local hotel for a medical […]
MOBILE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Sports
Mobile, AL
Sports
Local
Alabama Society
Mobile, AL
Society
City
Mobile, AL
Cape Gazette

Easter services in the Cape Region

White’s Chapel United Methodist Church will hold its Palm Sunday service at 11 a.m., April 10. A Maundy Thursday service will take place at 7 p.m., April 14. The Easter Sunday service will begin at 11 a.m., April 17. The church is at 15373 Coastal Hwy., Milton. Zion United...
MILTON, DE
Kingsport Times-News

Stoney Creek Baptist Church celebrating 200 years of service today

ELIZABETHTON — This March has been a special time for the Stoney Creek Baptist Church. The church was organized on March 9, 1822, so the church is celebrating 200 years of existence this month. The church is celebrating the event this Sunday, inviting former members and other friends to come and celebrate with the congregation during morning worship.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
WKYC

Couple surprised with new car during Word Church service Sunday

CLEVELAND — Surprise! It’s a new car!. A faithful Northeast Ohio couple was given a special surprise Sunday courtesy of Dr. R.A. Vernon and The Word Church in partnership with Bedford Nissan. It was their 17th vehicle giveaway, “surprising a well-deserving family in their congregation.”. “The act...
BEDFORD, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Methodist Church#Hurricanes#Easter Egg#Church Building#Extreme Weather#State#Zeta
K945

Hummingbirds are Being Killed in Shreveport Due to This Mistake

There is Nothing Like Seeing a Hummingbird Zip Infront of You. I still get giddy when I spot one in the wild. It's just as exciting as seeing a shooting star. I love seeing hummingbird feeders around because it means that there is a chance that a hummingbird will make its presence known. There is something that we humans are doing that could put these beautiful creatures in danger.
SHREVEPORT, LA
WKRG News 5

Victim of possible kidnapping was not kidnapped

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police have confirmed a woman who initially was thought to be a kidnapping victim was not. On Sunday, April 10, MPD reported Marlene French 50, was assaulted by Dominque Thornton and then forced into a vehicle. Around 6:30 p.m. MPD said French had been found safe and Thornton was in […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Okaloosa Co. deputies search for couple and two young boys

SHALIMAR, Fla. (WKRG) — Deputies are trying to find a couple believed to be in Okaloosa County. Deputies are looking for Brandy and Anthony Harkins. Deputies are trying to conduct a welfare check on the couple, who also have two young boys with them, according to a Facebook post from the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office. […]
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Sports
WKRG News 5

WATCH: Human chain pulls four BCSO deputies from Gulf

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A human chain helped rescue four Bay County Sheriff’s deputies on Wednesday after a water rescue. Law enforcement responded to help three distressed swimmers, but after that, they found themselves in a scary situation. “The initial response for the swimmers in distress, they were able to get the swimmers […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Best Place in America to Own a Beach House

The price of residential real estate has skyrocketed in the past two years. No single reason accounts for this, but several have contributed. Some have sought to find investment properties on the water. According to a recent report, the best place in America to own a beach home is Gulf Shores, Alabama, which is on […]
GULF SHORES, AL
WKRG News 5

Man who exchanged gunfire with Prichard Police identified

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — The man accused of shooting at Prichard Police in a Burger King parking lot has been identified.  Tavarse Marcquice Davis was arrested for the shooting that happened Tuesday, April 12 at a Burger King parking lot at St. Stephens Road. Davis was charged with: Reckless Endangerment Attempt to Elude Obstructing Justice […]
PRICHARD, AL
WKRG News 5

Mobile Police investigating missing person case

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department are asking for help finding a man who went missing in Mobile. Josten Peters, 28, was reported missing by his family to Mobile Police on March 29, 2022. Officials said he has a history of walking away from his home. Peters was last seen wearing […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

29K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy