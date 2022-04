For farm families in Delmarva, a new ally has arrived. University of Delaware Cooperative Extension has hired Nate Bruce as a farm business management specialist. Working out of the UD Carvel Research and Education Center in Georgetown, Bruce is connecting with farmers who grow agronomic crops, produce or raise animals. The new hire is excited to counsel farmers throughout the state and the region with their business decisions during challenging economic times. His skillset is yet another example of Extension’s mission to offer University knowledge, research and resources to the people of Delaware.

GEORGETOWN, DE ・ 6 DAYS AGO