ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denton County, TX

‘Over Odorized' Gas Lines Blamed for Dozens of Gas Leak Calls

DFW Community News
DFW Community News
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Dozens of emergency calls by North Texans reporting the smell of natural gas since Thursday night is being blamed on "over odorizing" of the gas lines. Residents in southern Denton County were among the first to report the strong smell of natural gas Thursday night after smelling it in their...

www.nbcdfw.com

Comments / 0

Related
ABC6.com

Over 100 people evacuated for gas leak in North Kingstown

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WLNE)- Emergency crews reported to Dave’s Marketplace on Tower Hill Road after a car struck a gas meter causing a gas leak. No one was injured from the incident, but over 100 people were evacuated from the grocery store. Fire crews are currently on scene, National...
NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI
CBS19

Crews work to repair gas line leak in Harrison County

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas — The Harrison County Sheriff's Office is warning drivers to avoid FM 2199 between U.S. Highway 80 and Interstate 20 after a single-vehicle wreck damaged a natural gas line late Wednesday night. According to the sheriff's office, a vehicle struck an active natural gas line around...
HARRISON COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Coppell, TX
City
Denton, TX
Local
Texas Business
City
Flower Mound, TX
Dallas, TX
Industry
City
Justin, TX
Dallas, TX
Business
Denton County, TX
Government
Local
Texas Industry
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Government
County
Denton County, TX
City
Frisco, TX
Dallas, TX
Government
Denton County, TX
Business
AccuWeather

'It just wiped out most of the town here. It’s gone.'

The Eastland Complex fire in Texas killed at least one as a dangerous combination of weather conditions came together and forced the flames to change directions, nearly destroying the entire town of Carbon. Residents in Carbon, Texas, were forced to evacuate their homes late last week as a dangerous combination...
CARBON, TX
CBS DFW

Hurst, Mansfield ISD, and Hurricane Harbor fined by state environment regulators

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) has fined 20 entities a total of $473,275 for violating state environmental regulations, including three in North Texas. The city of Hurst was fined for an unauthorized discharge of untreated polluted water into a creek, TCEQ found killed at least 78 fish. Hurst has since corrected the problem by replacing sewer mains, disposing of dead fish, and containing the contaminated water. The city was ordered to pay a $7,500 fine. Mansfield ISD was fined $18,150 for failing to comply with limits on pollutants in the water. Hurricane Harbor was fined $15,000 by TCEQ for failing to prevent the discharge of pool water treated with high chlorine concentrations into the City of Arlington's storm sewer collection system, which then contaminated Johnson Creek. According to the orders, Mansfield ISD will be required to correct the issue within 130 days. Hurricane Harbor will be required to make changes in 30 days and submit written certification within 45 days. The full orders can be found below:City of HurstMansfield ISDHurricane Harbor
HURST, TX
DFW Community News

Renters Are Flocking to These Two North Texas Suburbs

Two Dallas suburbs are hotspots for renters on the move, according to a new study. Reviewing 3.4 million rental applications from 2021, Storage Cafe studied net migration rates to determine where renters are moving — and where they’re fleeing. The results? Irving topped the nationwide list, with Lewisville...
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Leak#Natural Gas#North Texans#Atmos Energy#Dallas Fire Rescue
DFW Community News

Vehicle catches fire in Argyle

A vehicle fire stalled traffic on I-35W Tuesday morning in Argyle. Firefighters with Denton County Emergency Services District No. 1 responded to a sedan that was headed north on I-35W when it caught fire and pulled over near the Crawford Road overpass. The vehicle was “well involved” when the fire truck arrived, according to the ESD. Crews from ESD and the City of Denton Fire Department quickly contained and extinguished the fire.
ARGYLE, TX
KOAT 7

Gas leak closes roads in the South Valley

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Bernalillo County Sheriff's deputies have closed roads due to a gas leak in the area of 5700 Isleta Blvd. North and Southbound lanes are closed as New Mexico Gas Company works to resolve the gas leak. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able...
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
WFMZ-TV Online

Gas line struck in Fountain Hill

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A gas leak in Fountain Hill has left dozens of customers without gas in their homes or businesses. UGI says a gas line was struck just before 2:30 p.m. Thursday in the 1300 block of Broadway in Fountain Hill. Crews had to shut down gas to the...
FOUNTAIN HILL, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Health Services
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
DFW Community News

Pegasus Sign Atop Downtown Dallas Hotel in Danger of Falling Off, City Officials Say

The Pegasus sign perched atop downtown Dallas’ Magnolia Hotel is in danger of falling if it goes without repairs, city officials warned Wednesday. The nearly 90-year-old steel base for the 15-ton sign is so corroded that it could fall off the roof, they said. The Dallas City Council approved close to $358,000 to repair and stabilize the base as well as to fix corrosion on a rooftop crane needed to get to the sign and replace missing neon lighting.
DALLAS, TX
DFW Community News

Increased gas odor reported throughout southern Denton County

There is a higher than normal gas odor being reported Thursday in Flower Mound and throughout southern Denton County due to over-pressurized lines. Denton County Emergency Services District No. 1 — formerly Argyle Fire District — said in an email toresidents that it has been experiencing an increase in call volume over the smell of gas from buildings around its service area. Crews have not located any hazardous levels of natural gas on the calls, only the mercaptan odorant.
DENTON COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Concertina wire installed on banks of Rio Grande

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — On Thursday Marianna Treviño-Wright, the executive director of the National Butterfly Center, saw a new concertina wire installed on the riverbank of the Rio Grande. Wright said she came across it by chance. “As we were searching the river bank for birds, we saw cleared vegetation and concertina wire strung on […]
MISSION, TX
DFW Community News

Flower Mound P&Z recommends denial of proposed warehouse development

The Flower Mound Planning & Zoning Commission voted unanimously Monday night to recommend denial of the proposed warehouse park next to Canyon Falls. Hundreds of residents attended the meeting and many spoke against the proposed Cross Timbers Business Park because of its proximity to Argyle High School and the Canyon Falls subdivision. The proposed development will go to the Flower Mound Town Council for consideration on April 18.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
DFW Community News

DFW Community News

Dallas, TX
33K+
Followers
84K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Stay on top of the latest breaking community news in and around the DFW area.

Comments / 0

Community Policy