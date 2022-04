A woman who claimed a disgraced sheriff’s deputy coerced her into a baptism has died. Shandle Marie Riley, 42, was found dead on Wednesday at a home in the city of Soddy-Daisy, Tennessee, according to WSMV. Her autopsy is pending, and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is reportedly looking into this at the behest of the local district attorney. Authorities did not suggest a cause of death. She was reportedly scheduled to appear in court on Monday for drug charges.

SODDY-DAISY, TN ・ 6 HOURS AGO