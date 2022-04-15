Another Semi Tips Over in Minnesota Due to Strong Winds
WINDOM -- Another semi has been tipped over in the high wind. The Minnesota State Patrol says at about 8:15 a.m. Thursday a semi was going north on Highway...krforadio.com
WINDOM -- Another semi has been tipped over in the high wind. The Minnesota State Patrol says at about 8:15 a.m. Thursday a semi was going north on Highway...krforadio.com
KRFO 1390 brings you your local news, sports and weather, as well as the classic hits you love. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://krforadio.com
Comments / 0