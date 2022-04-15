ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Freeport, FL

Donors tour new Alaqua Animal Refuge location

WMBB
WMBB
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LEhzi_0f9tL0W300

FREEPORT, Fla. (WMBB) — Alaqua Animal Refuge officials celebrated their new location Thursday evening with a soft opening.

Experts weigh in on Walton Co. raises

The new shelter and sanctuary in Freeport is not quite open to the public yet but supporters and donors got the chance to tour the grounds and see what’s been accomplished so far.

Alaqua started 15-years ago with 10-acres but the new site, which was donated 8-years ago, is 100 acres.

“There’s so much left to do, we’ve only touched the surface of what we want to do. We’re about a third of the way through so we have a lot more to go but we’re ready to go ahead and do a soft opening so people can start experiencing some of what we have to offer,” explained Laurie Hood, Alaqua Animal Refuge founder and president. “It’s a dream come true, I just can’t even believe that we have this opportunity. We’re just so excited to share it with everybody and the community that supported us for all these years.”

Mexico Beach sees more restaurants reopen doors

Due to COVID-19, adoptions are still done by appointment only but Hood said they hope to be completely open to the public this summer.

Most of the facility was built with donations, for Alaqua adoption or donation information click here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to mypanhandle.com.

Comments / 2

Related
WMBB

News 13 Pet Adoption Option: Rose

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Meet Rose, News 13’s Pet Adoption Option of the Week! Rose, a Rottweiler, is three years old. This sweet girl is available for adoption at the Bay County Animal Shelter. She is positive for heartworms, but the illness is currently being treated. Bay County Animal Control is located at 6401 […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Local organization gives away free gas to over 200 families

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Hundreds of people lined up at Sam’s Club on Saturday morning for free gas. Local non-profit organization A Hand Up Ministry gave away thousands of dollars of free gas to Bay County families. After A Hand Up Ministry saw the need for affordable gas in the community, they decided to […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Local 9-year-old raises thousands for heart disease

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — A 9-year old girl in Marianna is one of the American Heart Association’s top 15 kid fundraisers in the southeast. Heart Association officials went to Lyla Swearingen’s school to present her with an award for all of her achievements. Swearingen is being named the 2022 Top Fundraiser for the American Heart […]
MARIANNA, FL
WMBB

Locals and tourists celebrate Easter with sunrise service in PCB

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Many tourists and locals alike woke up extra early Sunday morning to celebrate Easter together on the beach. Eastgate Christian Fellowship held its annual sunrise service on the beach in front of Pineapple Willy’s Sunday morning. “We’ve been coming out here every Easter probably for about 20 years at […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Freeport, FL
Local
Florida Pets & Animals
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Local
Florida Society
City
Mexico Beach, FL
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Best Place in America to Own a Beach House

The price of residential real estate has skyrocketed in the past two years. No single reason accounts for this, but several have contributed. Some have sought to find investment properties on the water. According to a recent report, the best place in America to own a beach home is Gulf Shores, Alabama, which is on […]
GULF SHORES, AL
Chris Young

3 Great Steakhouses in Florida

When it comes to food, we can all agree that a good steak is one of the best things out there. However, the thing about steak is that not everybody knows how to actually prepare one. In fact, even some restaurants do not cook it as they should. Luckily, there are many places that serve good steaks, and today we are going to talk about some of the steakhouses in Florida you should definitely try next time you are in the area. Whether you live here or you are just spending your vacation in Florida, make sure to not miss this places if you love a good steak.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mexico#Charity#Walton Co
Travel + Leisure

This Beach Destination Is Florida's Most Underrated Seaside City

From the tangled depths of the Everglades to the sandy shores of the Panhandle, Florida has earned a reputation as one of the country's top destinations for natural beauty. But in spite of its abundant popularity, there are still a couple of hidden gems to be found across the state. Just one hour northeast of Orlando, the idyllic seaside city of New Smyrna Beach is largely off the radar for tourists, providing newcomers with a wealth of drinking, dining, and ecotourism opportunities without having to compete with the crowds found in Florida's more frequented cities.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

Dog Owners Warned Of Highly Contagious Virus Spreading Across South Florida

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade Animal Services is urging dog owners to keep a watch on their pets out in public as a new highly contagious disease spreads across South Florida. It’s called Canine Infectious Respiratory Disease Complex (CIRDC). “Canine infectious respiratory disease complex is like a canine flu or canine cold. It’s multiple viruses that affect the respiratory tract and causes respiratory symptoms. Sneezing, coughing, and hacking,” said Dr. Maria Serrano, a veterinarian at Animal Services. Animal Services said there have been many cases of CIRDC reported throughout South Florida. They urge dog owners to help protect their pets by keeping them current...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Charities
WMBB

Update: Two deaths under investigation in Bay County

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County Sheriff’s deputies were investigating two deaths Wednesday morning. “The Bay County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a social media post this morning that held information about a possible crime. BCSO Criminal Investigations began an investigation,” deputies wrote in a news release. Then at about 7 a.m. “a body […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

One person killed, three rushed to hospital in Bayou George crash

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — One person was killed and three others, including two small children, were rushed to the hospital after a single-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon. The Florida Highway Patrol said a four-door Altima was headed north on Woodleigh Road near Waverly Road at about 2:15 p.m. when for an unknown reason the driver […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Two influencers charged in Panama City Beach riots

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Beach Police arrested two Alabama men who they say “played a substantial role in promoting and influencing their followers” to create disorder and violence in March. Officials with the beach police department, the Bay County Sheriff’s Office, and Panama City Police said they dealt with riot conditions […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
Evie M.

Are you brave enough to hike across the haunted Bellamy Bridge in Marianna, Florida?

The Historic Bellamy Bridge in Marianna, Florida"Historic Bellamy Bridge" by Karsun Designs Photography is marked with CC BY-ND 2.0. Why Florida is such a hotspot for haunted activity I will never know. But honestly, I'm not surprised. Florida is wild (in all the best ways, obvi). And for those looking for something spooky to do while enjoying a stunning natural view, heading out for an adventure along the famed Bellamy Bridge Heritage trail might just do the trick.
MARIANNA, FL
WMBB

WMBB

9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Panama City News & Weather | mypanhandle.com

 https://www.mypanhandle.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy