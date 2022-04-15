ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Americas

Should daylight saving time come to an end?

By Stringr
WacoTrib.com
 3 days ago

Whether it's spring forward or fall back, one thing's for certain, Americans don't...

wacotrib.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Daylight Saving Time#Americans
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
CNN

Cuba Gooding Jr. pleads guilty to forcible touch

(CNN) — Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. entered a plea of guilty on Wednesday to a misdemeanor charge of forcibly touching a woman at a New York City nightclub in 2018. Gooding admitted to kissing the woman, a waitress at the club, on her lips without consent. He also admitted to two other incidents of non-consensual contact in October 2018 and June 2019.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Hill

Russia warns of new nuclear deployments in Baltics if Finland, Sweden join NATO

Russia is warning of new nuclear deployments in the Baltics if Finland and Sweden join NATO, as the two countries inch closer to becoming part of the military alliance. Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy chairman of Russia’s Security Council and former president of Russia, wrote in a Telegram post on Thursday that “there can be no talk of non-nuclear status for the Baltic” if Finland and Sweden join NATO.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy