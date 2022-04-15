ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPDATE: Thursday shootings related to "senior skip day"

By Jim Hummel
KATC News
 3 days ago
UPDATE: Lafayette Police tell us that the two shootings that left three teen girls wounded Thursday night may involve the same group of people.

Investigators also believe the large gathering at Moore Park, where one of the shootings happened, was related to "senior skip day."

The shooting first happened just after 5:00 p.m. when officers were called to the intersection of Surrey and 12th Streets in Lafayette. On arrival, officers found a 16-year-old girl had been struck by bullet fragments while in a car. She was taken to the hospital where she is in good condition.

Police say her vehicle was caught in the crossfire, as people in 2-3 other vehicles started shooting at one another. The victim's vehicle was not involved in the incident.

Then just before 8:00 p.m. Thursday, officers received reports of multiple gunshots at Moore Park. On arrival, officers found two girls, 17 and 18 years old, suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. Police say their preliminary investigation indicates a large group of people were at the park when multiple gunshots were fired.

So far no arrests in either case. If you have any information call Lafayette Parish Crimestoppers at 337-232-TIPS.

Since Wednesday, there have been five shooting incidents in Lafayette parish, all involving teenagers.

Wednesday night, a 13-year-old girl was shot on Martin Luther King Drive. The suspect in that shooting was later killed by Lafayette Police on Paul Breaux Avenue. You can read more on that here . Also on Wednesday a 19-year-old from New Iberia was found shot and killed in a car in a gas station parking lot in Broussard. Click here for the latest on that investigation.

