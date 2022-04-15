ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, MA

California man arrested for allegedly sexually exploiting a child in Norfolk

By Gwen Egan
Boston
Boston
 3 days ago

Jacob Guerrero, 23, of Woodland, California, was arrested after secretly filming an 11-year-old Massachusetts girl changing in her bedroom.

A California man was charged with sexually exploiting a child after allegedly filming an 11-year-old Norfolk girl in her bedroom as she was changing.

Jacob Guerrero, 23, of Woodland, California was arrested Thursday morning, according to a statement from the office of U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins.

Guerrero allegedly climbed on top of the victim’s garage and stood outside her second-story bedroom window in order to film her as she changed. He also allegedly “conducted surveillance” of her home to make note of times when the children in her family arrived home, showered, and changed.

He allegedly did this at several homes in Massachusetts.

The case follows an investigation where Guerrero allegedly dressed in a women’s wig and clothing to record video of girls in bathrooms and changing rooms at Wrentham Outlets with cameras attached to his shoes.

If convicted, Guerrero faces 15 to 30 years in prison.

Members of the public who have questions, concerns, or information regarding the case should call 617-748-3274.

