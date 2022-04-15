ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canfield cruises by rival Poland

By Danielle Podlaski
 3 days ago

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Canfield girls lacrosse team defeated Poland 16-4 Thursday to win round two of the Battle of 224.

Elena Martin lead the Cardinals with five goals. Ally Wilson finished with four and Sarah Grohovsky added three.

The Cardinals’ defense kept the Bulldogs to eight shots. Goalie Karley D’Apolito finished with four saves.

Sarah Forsyth lead Poland with two goals, while Lucy Harrell and Hannah Masucci finished with one each.

Canfield improves to 8-0-1 on the season.

